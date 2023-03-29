King Charles begins state visit to Germany

Britain’s King Charles III began the first state visit of his reign on Wednesday as he arrived in Germany to receive a 21-gun salute.

The king and Queen Consort Camilla landed in Berlin, where they are expected to visit the Brandenburg Gate and enjoy a state banquet on the first day of their visit.

The royal couple said it was a “great joy” to be able to develop the “longstanding friendship between our two nations”.

They received a fly-past by two fighter jets as they emerged from the Voyager ministerial plane and paused at the top of the steps.

Two Typhoon jets escorted the plane carrying the couple, their entourage and the media for a period as it approached Berlin Brandenburg Airport.

The king's three-day trip with Queen Consort Camilla is meant to symbolise a turning of the page in UK-German relations after Brexit.

The king’s environmental activism is also at the heart of the trip, with meetings planned on Wednesday with Green party ministers from the German government.

A stop in France was postponed because of mass protests against President Emmanuel Macron.

Crowds in Berlin waited for hours at the Brandenburg Gate, where a Union Jack was flying alongside the German flag, in the hope of a glimpse of the king.

“Ahead of our first state visit to Germany, we are very much looking forward to meeting all of those who make this country so special,” the king and his wife said in their joint statement.

“It is a great joy to be able to continue the deepening of the longstanding friendship between our two nations.”

Waiting at the bottom of Voyager’s steps to welcome the monarch and his wife was a line of dignitaries including the British Ambassador to Germany, Jill Gallard, and the State Secretary Dorte Dinger.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla arrive at Berlin Airport. EPA

A guard of honour lined the red carpet walked by the couple who made their way to a waiting motorcade which took them to the German capital.

Britain’s royals have deep ancestral ties to Germany, where they remain a subject of popular interest.

King Charles made 28 official trips to Germany as Prince of Wales, most recently in 2020 when he addressed parliament in Berlin.

He is expected to do so again on Thursday before he travels to Hamburg on the final day of his trip.

The late Queen Elizabeth II made five state visits, including a trip to West Germany in 1965 that was seen as a milestone in post-war reconciliation.

Her trip to Berlin in 2015, with her husband Prince Philip, was the last state visit of her reign.