Ramadan 2023: How rising cost of living is changing Muslim consumers in the UK

Every year, Iman stocks up essentials during Ramadan for the rest of the year.

But this year, the mother of four has decided not to buy dates at all because the cost of living crisis in the UK.

The rising cost of groceries has affected her preparations for Ramadan as everything has become more expensive, Iman told The National.

After comparing the prices of her weekly grocery items, Iman decided to shun her usual shops. She now buys vegetables and fruit from streetside stalls and for groceries, including meat and tinned food, she shops at Tesco, where prices are much lower.

“My weekly shopping has increased by £30 a week," she said. "Some of the larger supermarkets kept their prices low for a short while until their stocks ran out, then they started charging higher costs."

As a result of the increase in prices, Iman decided to cut back on some regular Ramadan items.

Dates turn expensive

Dates gain increased prominence during Ramadan. But their increasing cost is making them unaffordable for many families.

Iman said that dates were one of the items to go this Ramadan. She found price of dates have gone up to about £10 per kg from £4-6.

“The price has gone up considerably, and I decided it was something to cut back on,” Iman said.

Checks by The National found the price of Medjool dates in London shops range from £9-15 per kg but they were cheaper in Tesco which offered them at £4.19-5.60 per kg, followed by Asda at £6 per kg and Sainsbury's at £7 per kg.

In a Facebook group created to bring Egyptians in the UK together, one woman said that she compared the prices of dates in her local shops with supermarket brands.

She suggested that the larger supermarkets were buying in bulk and therefore were able to offer better prices than the local shops.

British Retail Consortium spokesman Tom Holder told The National: "The large supermarket use their bulk buying powers to getter better deals. They are then able to pass some of the savings on to their consumers.

"The 10 largest supermarkets account for over 96 per cent of food in the market. This is to say that less than £1 in every £25 are spent outside of the large supermarkets."

Asda confirmed to The National that "the scale of our buy, along with the great relationships we have with our suppliers and sourcing networks, means we can pass on these savings and provide great value for our customers".

The cost of living crisis has affected Ramadan preparations, spending and shopping patterns

Survey shows impact of cost-of-living crisis on spending

Muslims in the UK are expecting to cut back on their Ramadan spending because of the rising cost of living, according to the latest survey by Nano Interactive.

The survey found that 48 per cent of respondents said that the situation has already affected their Ramadan and Eid preparations, while 45 per cent said they expected to work more hours to offset meet living costs this year.

The findings indicate that spending on Ramadan and Eid celebrations is likely to be affected this year, with many respondents planning to reduce their expenses.

Out of those asked, 41 per cent said they are more likely to eat out less for iftar, the evening meal that signifies the end of the daily fast, while 42 per cent said they expect to spend less than £30 per person on Eid gifts while 61 per cent said this is much less than what they spent last year.

Maximising savings while grocery shopping

One of the biggest changes for many will be their grocery shopping habits, with 34 per cent choosing to save on groceries this year to address rising living costs. More than 40 per cent of respondents said they turn to budget-friendly grocery stores when preparing for Ramadan and Eid.

Many brands across the UK are engaging British Muslim consumers around Ramadan and Eid preparations.

Asda, one of the UK’s major supermarkets, has dedicated Ramadan aisles in 150 stores, a 47 per cent increase from last year. The products vary from halal produce to tinned ingredients.

Abeer Ali said she decided to venture further find better value for money Ramadan products.

She told The National: “I compared the prices and found some items are cheaper when bought in bulk. Dried fruits in local shops have become very pricey, but I found good deals on them in Costco, which sells them at wholesale prices.”

Shoppers are looking for Ramadan deals to stock up essentials

Enticing shoppers with deals and unique items

The survey by Nano Interactive showed that 44 per cent of UK Muslims would describe themselves as brand loyalists, typically purchasing brands they know and love.

Londoner Hesham, a shop owner, decided it was not feasible to try to match or even compete with the larger stores in the Ramadan offerings.

“I decided to focus on products that my customers like but are not available in larger stores,” he said.

“Karak Chai, imported frozen vegetables from brands that my customers are familiar with from back home, as well as traditional Ramadan drinks, are all very popular and not found in the supermarkets. These are my unique offerings and this is what my customers come to me for.”

Hanan Zein Eddin, from Oxford, said that she decided to make her own decorations.

“I can buy things for a fraction of the cost from the discount stores around the year and customise them to fit the theme of Ramadan,” she said.

“This doesn’t only save me a lot of money, but it is also more fun, especially as my daughter has been trying to create her own decorations, too”.

Huda El Rouby decided to find what she needs for Ramadan a little farther from home. She told The National that she asked her family in Egypt to help her to find clothes, furnishings and decorations that they shipped to her.

“It wasn’t just about the cost. I wanted things that I didn’t find in the UK. The cost of shipping wasn’t much but it was worth getting something I would like,” she said.

Asda is trying to attract shoppers with its bi-lingual soft plush talking dolls that speak and sing in English and Arabic. The supermarket has also stocked up on chocolate countdown calendars after “spotting a huge gap in the market and lack of variety available”, according to Asda.

Artiom Enkov, Head of Insights & Analytics at Nano Interactive, said: “Ramadan and Eid are hugely important moments for nearly four million people across the UK, but with spending habits set to change again this year, it’s important for advertisers to be sensitive to consumers with reduced budgets and evaluate the true intent behind the context”.