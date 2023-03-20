John Bolton says US should not co-operate with 'illegitimate' ICC

John Bolton has said the US should not co-operate with the “illegitimate” International Criminal Court in a stinging rebuke of the body as prosecutors began to gather in London.

Mr Bolton, 74, made the comments during a visit to London on Monday as justice ministers from around the world gathered in the city to discuss scaling up the ICC to hold war criminals to account for atrocities in Ukraine.

Karim Khan, the ICC’s chief prosecutor, warned the court "won't hesitate to act" over possible war crimes in Ukraine as he issued a call for more funding for investigations.

Mr Bolton, who served as US ambassador to the UN in George W Bush’s administration and national security adviser to Donald Trump, cautioned against the jurisdiction of the multilateral institution.

“I believe, as I have for many years, [that] the International Criminal Court is fundamentally illegitimate,” Mr Bolton told Sky News. “It’s not something the United States should co-operate with.”

He said while Mr Putin’s actions against the Ukrainian people could not be excused, it was not the ICC’s place to prosecute him for alleged crimes that had happened in the conflict.

Ukraine or “a free Russia” would be better placed to try the Russian President for war crimes, Mr Bolton said.

“The International Criminal Court is illegitimate because it is an exercise of governmental power in a vacuum, without any constitutional framework or restraint. And it’s a very dangerous institution,” Mr Bolton said.

The ICC has issued an arrest warrant for President Putin over alleged war crimes in Ukraine. EPA

“I think the conduct of the International Criminal Court is potentially threatening at this point to a diplomatic solution in Ukraine.”

ICC judges last Friday issued arrest warrants for President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Commissioner for Children's Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, for the war crime of illegally deporting Ukrainian children following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Mr Bolton dismissed the warrant for Mr Putin's arrest and said “nothing will happen”.

Justice ministers from more than 40 countries gathered at Lancaster House, on the edge of St James’s Park, on Monday morning to discuss boosting support for the ICC as it probes possible war crimes in Ukraine.

Britain has pledged £1 million ($1.2m) this year for the court, based in The Hague in the Netherlands.

An additional funding package of about £400,000 has been put forward by London to fund psychological support for witnesses and victims of crimes or to reinforce British experts with the ICC.

Other countries are tipped to commit financial and practical assistance.

Dominic Raab, the UK’s Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister, is hosting the high-level talks.

Mr Raab said: “We are gathering in London today, united by one cause, to hold war criminals to account for the atrocities committed in Ukraine during this unjust, unprovoked and unlawful invasion.

“The UK, alongside the international community, will continue to provide the International Criminal Court with the funding, people and expertise to ensure justice is served.”

Ukraine’s Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska and the country’s top prosecutor Andriy Kostin will be among those in attendance.

Mr Khan, who is also on the guest list, last December called on the international community to double down on its support for the court, which requires vast amounts of financial and technical resources to conduct its investigations.

Speaking before the conference opened, Mr Khan said the ICC "won't hesitate to act" over possible war crimes in Ukraine.

"We have a standard that we must meet in terms of the criminal prosecutions," he told BBC radio. "We can't do everything at once. We don't have unlimited resources."

However, "If reliable evidence has been brought together and gathered, and if there's no exonerating evidence that mitigates or reduces the criminal responsibility, we won't hesitate to act," he added.