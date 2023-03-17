Prince William and Kate celebrate St Patrick’s Day with Irish Guards

The Prince and Princess of Wales have visited Aldershot to celebrate St Patrick’s Day with the Irish Guards.

Prince William, departing colonel of the Irish Guards, was joined by Kate, incoming colonel, at the St Patrick’s Day Parade.

It is the first time the Princess of Wales is attending the parade as colonel of the regiment, having recently visited the 1st Battalion Irish Guards on Salisbury Plain.

She arrived at Mons barracks at midday on Friday, wearing a green dress and hat, as well as a shamrock broach, a symbol traditionally associated with Ireland.

She gave the traditional sprigs of shamrock to the officers and guardsmen, who will in turn issue it along the ranks, as well as to the Irish wolfhound regimental mascot.

Catherine, Princess of Wales meets Irish wolfhound Seamus and his handler, Drummer Adam Walsh, on a visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for the St Patrick's Day Parade, at Mons Barracks in Aldershot. PA

The parade will conclude with a royal salute and march-past, where the Princess of Wales will take the salute as the new colonel.

After the parade the couple will meet the Irish Guards Association, which is made up of past members of the Irish Guards.

The princess will be invited to inspect the front rank while Prince William will inspect the second rank.

The visit is expected to conclude with a toast to the couple.