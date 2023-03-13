Dubai tops Heathrow holiday destinations as passengers return

Dubai was the top holiday destination during half-term for passengers flying from Heathrow, data from the UK's biggest airport shows.

A total of 5.2 million passengers travelled through the airport in February.

The month saw the biggest single day in Terminal 5 since Christmas 2019, with more than 94,000 travellers passing through on February 26.

Dubai topped the destination list, followed by New York and Madrid.

About 595,000 passengers travelled to the Middle East via the hub in February, representing a more than 41 per cent rise in traffic compared with the same month a year earlier.

And between March 2022 and February 2023, there was a rise of more than 155 per cent, with almost 7.4 million travellers flying to the Middle East region from Heathrow.

“The February half-term went very smoothly, thanks to a great plan and teamwork across the airport”, said Heathrow's chief executive John Holland-Kaye.

“This should give everyone confidence that we are prepared for a successful Easter getaway.”

Earlier this month, Heathrow Airport was told it must lower the passenger fees that it charges airlines using the UK hub.

The Civil Aviation Authority announced that Heathrow, Europe's busiest hub, could charge an average maximum price per passenger of £27.49 ($32.51) over the 2022-2026 period.

Last month, the airport operator reported an underlying pre-tax loss of £684 million for last year, against a loss of £1.3 billion in 2021, even though it said it saw the largest increase in passengers of any European airport last year.

Heathrow is the world’s second busiest hub, behind Dubai International Airport.

