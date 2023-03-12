Sunak sets 2.5% defence spending target at Integrated Review Refresh launch

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will announce how the UK will tackle new threats from Russia and China, protect the economy and compete at the cutting edge of technology as he launches the Integrated Review Refresh in the US on Monday.

Mr Sunak will confirm plans to invest £5 billion ($6 billion) in defence over the next two years, to help replenish and bolster ammunition stocks, modernise the UK’s nuclear enterprise and fund the next phase of the Aukus submarine programme.

It follows a £24 billion, four-year rise in defence spending in 2020, in the largest sustained increase since the Cold War.

Mr Sunak will also set out an ambition to increase defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP in the longer term, with a review of defence spending after 2025 to take place after the Nato Summit in Lithuania this summer.

“By investing in our armed forces for the long-term, we will be ready for the challenges of today and of the future,” he said.

“As I will discuss with our American and Australian allies in the US today, the UK will remain a leading contributor to Nato and a reliable international partner, standing up for our values from Ukraine to the South China Seas.”

The Integrated Review Refresh was commissioned to respond to what are considered to be emerging threats, from Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine to China’s economic coercion and increased competition between states.

The original Integrated Review identified these trends, which have intensified in the past two years, with far-reaching consequences for the security and prosperity of the British people.

The report identifies priorities to tackle those head-on.

The first is dealing with the fundamental risk posed to European security by Russia, and denying Moscow any benefit from its invasion of Ukraine.

“As the world becomes more volatile and competition between states becomes more intense, the UK must be ready to stand our ground,” Mr Sunak said.

“We have seen all too clearly in the last year how global crises impact us at home, with Russia’s appalling invasion of Ukraine driving up energy and food prices.

“We will fortify our national defences, from economic security to technology supply chains and intelligence expertise, to ensure we are never again vulnerable to the actions of a hostile power."

The Integrated Review Refresh also sets out how the UK government will adapt its approach on China to deal with the challenge presented by the country's military, financial and diplomatic activity.

It contains new measures to strengthen the UK’s economic security, technology capabilities and international development in the face of that challenge.

Mr Sunak has set the direction across government for a consistent, coherent and robust approach to China, rooted in the national interest and aligned with its allies.