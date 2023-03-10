Sunak and Macron 'reset' relations with new agreements on migration, energy and defence

Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron hailed a “new beginning” in Anglo-French relations following talks in Paris as they struck deals on key areas affecting their countries.

New agreements on migration, energy and defence were announced after the first Franco-British summit in five years.

The UK Prime Minister laid out the new agreements in the French capital on Friday following what his host described as “excellent discussions” at the Elysee Palace.

Read more Rishi Sunak seeks improved bilateral relations on France and US trips

The Conservative leader was accompanied to the summit by a huge delegation of government ministers including the secretaries for the foreign, home, energy and transport departments.

Mr Sunak and Mr Macron took part in group talks as well as an hour-long one-on-one meeting.

The British leader said the pact aimed at tackling illegal migration from France to the UK via the Channel will see the UK government will fund a new detention centre in northern France and 500 new officers patrolling the coastline.

“All underpinned by more drones and other surveillance technologies that will help ramp up the intersection rate,” he added, referring to people trying to cross the Channel illegally.

A new command centre “bringing our enforcement teams together in one place for the first time” will also be set up under the agreement," he explained, stressing the problem of illegal migration is a "shared issue" for London and Paris.

Downing Street said the contract will also see the signatories work together "upstream" to stamp out illegal migration at source. This will see Britain's National Crime Agency work more closely with its French counterpart through officers based in countries along routes frequented by people traffickers.

Speaking at a joint press conference, the Prime Minister also unveiled headway he had made on energy cooperation with France.

French President Emmanuel Macron hosts UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and government ministers at a summit in Paris. Getty

He announced “an ambitious new energy partnership” with the Macron administration which will ensure that “never again can the likes of Putin weaponise our energy security”.

The deal on civil nuclear energy cooperation includes an agreement by Paris to “examine the case for new energy interconnectors” and a commitment to work together on low-carbon energy.

“Together, I believe, we are creating a future where every watt of energy powering our homes and industry will come from secure, sustainable and reliable sources,” Mr Sunak added.

A defence pact was also sealed between the two nations to strengthen cooperation on military matters in the face of Russia’s war in Ukraine. It will see Britain train Ukrainian marines to give Kyiv “a decisive advantage on the battlefield” and win the war. Increasing interoperability between UK and French forces is also a hallmark of the deal.

The pact extends beyond European security to the Indo-Pacific region where UK and French carrier deployments will be coordinated. It also includes a commitment by both parties to work together on weapons development including long-range missiles and air defence.

Mr Sunak noted that France and the UK – both Nato members and the only European allies to be permanent members of the UN Security Council – are two of the world’s biggest defence powers.

The Conservative leader acknowledged that Franco-British relations had in the past been strained by “challenges”, but had now turned a corner.

"I believe today’s meeting does mark a new beginning, an entente renewed," he said. "We are looking to the future, a future that builds on all that we share. Our history, our geography, and our values, and the future that is far more ambitious about how we work together to improve the lives of the people that we serve.

“We’ve discussed every aspect of our crucial alliance today and made important progress in three areas in particular, illegal migration, energy, and security.

“Emmanuel and I share the same beliefs. Criminal gangs should not get to decide who comes to our countries."

President Macron hailed the summit as a new era in relations between the neighbouring countries.

“It is a moment of reunion, of reconnection and of a new beginning," he said.

He said they had agreed on a “new ambitious bilateral framework” to tackle migrant small boats crossing the Channel.

“What we have decided is heightened co-ordination on our activities,” Mr Macron said. “We must act together in a fully shared framework to do this with all the Europeans who are concerned by the transit and crossing and some countries from which the traffic is organised.”

The French leader - who was an outspoken critic of the UK's decision to leave the EU - said he wants to have the “best possible relations” with London but the claimed the government needs to “fix” the consequences of Brexit.

“On the short front we have to fix the consequences of the Brexit," he said in English, answering a question from a reporter. "Probably some of those consequences were underestimated but we have to fix them.

“What we want to do now is build new partnerships on defence and security, on facing the war (in Ukraine), regarding climate change in order to co-ordinate our international activity. And for our businesses and our people we want to build new links, new relations.

“My wish, definitely, because it makes sense with our history, our geography, our DNA, I would say, is to have the best possible relations and the closest alliance. But it will depend on our commitment, our willingness, but I am sure we will do it.”

Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron meet in Paris - in pictures