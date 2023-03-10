Gary Lineker 'steps back' from presenting Match of the Day

Gary Lineker, the face of the BBC's football coverage, will step back from presenting its main Match of the Day programme following a row over his criticism of the government's migration policy, the corporation said on Friday.

The presenter would not present the show again until there is “an agreed and clear position on his use of social media” following his tweets which criticised Government immigration policy, a BBC spokesman said.

Lineker drew a mix of praise and criticism for saying some of the government’s language was “not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the '30s.

On Thursday, the ex-England star was insistent he would present his regular weekend Match of the Day programme after refusing to withdraw his criticism.

Lineker, 62, attracted criticism from the Conservative Party by comparing the language used to launch the policy with that of 1930s Germany when the Nazi Party was taking control.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman condemned his comments, which she said “diminished” the deaths of six million people, mainly Jews, who were killed by the Nazis.

The football presenter declared the worst of the row was over, however, in a Thursday afternoon tweet. "Happy that this ridiculously out of proportion story seems to be abating and very much looking forward to presenting @BBCMOTD on Saturday," he said.

However, on Friday a BBC spokesperson said: “The BBC has been in extensive discussions with Gary and his team in recent days. We have said that we consider his recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines.

“The BBC has decided that he will step back from presenting Match Of The Day until we’ve got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media.

“When it comes to leading our football and sports coverage, Gary is second to none.

“We have never said that Gary should be an opinion-free zone, or that he can’t have a view on issues that matter to him, but we have said that he should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies.”

New legislation unveiled on Tuesday will make asylum claims from those who travel to the UK on small boats automatically illegal, with migrants removed to a third country and banned from returning or claiming citizenship.

Mr Lineker shared a post on Twitter on Tuesday which said: "There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries. This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the '30s."