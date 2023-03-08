Princess of Wales dons camouflage for Salisbury Plain visit with Irish Guards

The Princess of Wales braved freezing temperatures and snow on Wednesday to help give first aid to a wounded soldier as part of a simulation exercise on Salisbury Plain in the west of England.

In the drill, members of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards were on foot patrol when they came under fire from an enemy.

The exercise involved a soldier suffering a gunshot wound to his lower left leg and being evacuated from the scene by his colleagues.

The princess, who wore a green combat uniform, assisted Lance Corporal Jodie Newell in administering first aid, applying a tourniquet to his lower left leg to stop the bleeding.

The duchess, who is Colonel of the Irish Guards, was visiting the troops for the first time since receiving the honorary appointment last year.

She took over as the role from her husband Prince William.

She was taken on a tour of the Salisbury Plain training area by Maj Gen Christopher Ghika, commander of the Army in London and the Household Division, and Lt Col James Aldridge, commander of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards.

Kate heard first-hand about the work members of the battalion have undertaken recently, and met guardsmen who have been deployed on security work in Africa, which including training park rangers on counter-poaching operations.

The royal also received a briefing on counter-explosive ordnance — the de-mining training being delivered by the Irish Guards to Ukrainian armed forces.

Finally, she viewed several of the different types of weapons used by the Irish Guards.

Lt Col Aldridge said his battalion was delighted to welcome the princess to Salisbury Plain for her first visit as Colonel.

He said: “It is particularly fitting on International Women’s Day that a few of our female soldiers met such an inspiring female role model.

“It is a real honour for all the guardsmen to meet their Royal Colonel in the field here on Salisbury Plain and demonstrate a few of our basic operational skills.”

The Irish Guards, formed by Queen Victoria in 1900, are experts in infantry combat.

Their specialisms include reconnaissance, engaging enemy troops with machine guns and mortars, and anti-tank operations.