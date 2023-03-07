UK braces for coldest night of the year with temperatures set to plummet to -15°C

Tuesday night could be the coldest so far this year with temperatures expected to drop as low as -15°C in the UK, the Met Office has warned.

This would break the current record of -10.4°C recorded in the Scottish Highlands earlier this year.

The coldest areas on Tuesday are likely to be in sheltered Scottish glens, particularly where there is fresh snow cover.

The Met Office and the UK's Health Security Agency issued warnings for snow and ice in large parts of the country this week.

The arctic air sweeping across the UK is due to a “highly amplified” jet stream, mixed with an area of lower pressure over the mid-North Atlantic, which is pushing air up into northern areas and back down towards the UK.

Yellow warnings have been issued across the UK, with London, the Thames Valley, East Anglia, parts of the Midlands, and South Wales all affected from 9pm on Monday night until 10am on Tuesday. Northern Ireland will also be affected during this time.

Another yellow warning is in place for much of Northern and Eastern Scotland and north-east England until 10am on Wednesday. South-west England and South Wales will be covered by a yellow warning for snow all day on Wednesday, with a few centimetres of snow expected to fall in those areas.

The Met office has issued a yellow warning as temperatures in the UK set to plummet to -15°C

The Met Office warnings for ice and some snow could lead to difficult travel conditions in some places. A band of rain is expected to move southward through the course of Monday evening and early Tuesday, which could turn into snow on hills and possibly lower levels in some areas.

While many areas will see little to no accumulation of snow, 1 to 2cm could settle in some spots, particularly over high ground and southern parts of the warning area.

The rain and snow are expected to turn light and patchy as it slowly clears southern England on Tuesday. However, as skies clear overnight, ice is also likely to form readily on untreated surfaces.

The Met Office urged people in affected areas to stay alert to changing weather and heed the advice of local authorities. It's also advisable to take necessary precautions, such as dressing warmly and driving safely on icy roads.

Snow-covered fields surround Alnwick Castle in Northumberland on March 7. Weather warnings for snow and ice are in place across the UK. All photos: PA

Driving safely in snow

The Met Office has issued some guidance for driving in the heavy snow and icy conditions.