Rishi Sunak says Channel migrants will be removed 'within weeks'

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that refugees who arrive in the UK by small boat would be removed “within weeks”, as he outlined tough measures to curb illegal migration.

The Prime Minister said the Illegal Migration Bill — which would stop people from claiming asylum in the UK if they arrive through unauthorised means — will apply “retrospectively”.

“We are introducing legislation to make clear that if you come here illegally, you can’t claim asylum. You can’t benefit from our modern slavery protection. You can’t make serious human rights claims and you can’t stay,” he said.

“We will detain those who come here illegally and then remove them in weeks, either to their own country if it is safe to do so, or to a safe third country like Rwanda.

“And once you are removed, you will be banned — as you are in America and Australia — from ever re-entering our country.”

Mr Sunak made the comments after he earlier visited the Home Office joint control centre in Dover on England's south coast, where he promised to break the cycle of criminal people smugglers.

“The current situation is neither moral nor sustainable. It cannot go on,” he told journalists during a speech in Downing Street.

He also said that if the boats cannot be stopped, then the UK's ability to help “genuine” migrants would be constrained.

The Prime Minister conceded that there would be debate about his new measures, but said that the UK had “tried it every other way but it has not worked”.

Describing the move as “tough” but “necessary and fair”, he added: “This legislation will be retrospective. If you come on a small boat today, the measures in this bill will apply to you.”

Asked by reporters whether he was prepared to fight lawyers who were looking at ways to challenge the proposed legislation, Mr Sunak said: “Of course we're up for the fight — I wouldn't be standing here if we weren't — but we're actually confident that we will win.”

Earlier, Home Secretary Suella Braverman unveiled the legislation in the House of Commons, telling MPs that asylum seekers arriving illegally would be detained and face a lifetime ban on returning after they were removed.

Shesaid it would “betray” British voters not to tackle the “waves of illegal migrants breaching our border”.

Ms Braverman alluded to the bill’s “legal complexities” while announcing the plans in the House of Commons.

“Some of the nation’s finest legal minds have been, and continue to be involved in, its development,” she said.

Attorney General Victoria Prentis outlined some of the “legal measures” relating to the bill to ministers during a cabinet meeting earlier in the day.

Ms Braverman has previously called for the UK to leave the European Convention on Human Rights.

Mr Sunak is resisting such a move, despite coming under pressure from the Conservative right.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said the move echoed similar moves by more authoritarian governments.

“It’s an admission by the government that it’s in effect behaving like those countries that show disregard to international human rights conventions, the likes of Myanmar, Russia, Belarus,” he said.

He said the new legislation “ignores the fundamental point that most of the people in small boats are men, women and children escaping terror and bloodshed from countries including Afghanistan, Iran and Syria”.

Amnesty echoed the Refugee Council in a call for accessible programmes “so people seeking asylum do not have to rely on people smugglers and dangerous journeys”.