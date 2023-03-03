Freezing temperatures to sweep across UK next week with cold weather alert issued

Wintry showers and freezing temperatures are expected across England next week, with an alert being issued for cold weather.

From Monday, very cold air will spread across the UK bringing snow and a risk of ice, the UK Health Security Agency said.

The Met Office has said weather warnings are likely to be issued from the start of next week because of the expected conditions.

The UKHSA is encouraging people to stay warm and look out for those most at risk from the effects of the weather, such as people with medical conditions or those over the age of 65.

The Met Office and UKHSA are warning that all regions of England will experience cold weather from 1am on Monday to midnight on Wednesday.

“During periods like this, it is important to check in on family, friends and relatives who may be more vulnerable to the cold weather, as it can have a serious impact on health," said Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA.

“If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65, it is important to try and heat your home to at least 18ºC if you can.”

Chris Almond, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Although we’ve moved into meteorological spring there will be a distinctly wintry feel to our weather next week.

"Very cold air will spread across the UK bringing snow showers even to sea level in the north on Monday and these snow showers could spread further south on Tuesday.

“With freezing overnight temperatures and the risk of ice, it is likely weather warnings will be issued for Monday and Tuesday once the detail of potential impacts becomes clearer, so keep an eye on the Met Office forecast.”

The plunging temperatures are the latest cold snap to hit the UK as it battles with soaring energy bills during the cost-of-living crisis.

The UKHSA said that for those struggling with the rising costs, it provides free advice on energy efficiency and national grants to help warm homes.

It advised that wearing several layers of thinner clothing will keep people warmer than wearing one thick layer, and that hot food and drinks are also effective.

England had its driest February in 30 years, according to provisional figures from the Met Office.

The UK as a whole saw less than half the average rainfall for the month, at 45 per cent, with 43.4mm falling.