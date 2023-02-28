Transition takes centre stage at International Energy Week

Transition is the buzz word at this year's International Energy Week in London. Indeed, the conference itself has undergone a change in itself — just a few years ago, it was called International Petroleum Week.

Low carbon production, renewables and net-zero are now at the forefront of this gathering of some of the biggest figures in the global energy sector.

Juliet Davenport, the president of the Energy Institute, told the conference that 65 million people now work in the global energy sector, which amounts to around 2 per cent of the world's total workforce. And half of those 65 million work in clean energy.

UK MP and chairman of the country's Net Zero Review, Chris Skidmore, said that 90 per cent of the world's GDP is now under some sort of net zero target.

“We need to provide long-term stability to achieve net zero,” he said.

Mr Skidmore added that the UK requires a more comprehensive net zero strategy and that it needs to “move away from the project-by-project approach”.

“Three years ago, people wanted lower carbon,” said BP's chief executive, Bernard Looney.

“Now, they want an energy system that works — that provides affordable, stable and lower carbon energy.”

Transition is an important process for BP. Under Mr Looney's watch, the company became the largest energy firm of its kind to pledge net zero.

BP chief executive Bernard Looney on the first day of International Energy Week in London on Tuesday. AFP

Three years ago, BP started its own process of transitioning from being an international oil company to emerging as an integrated energy firm.

Mr Looney also pointed out that because energy is the “lifeblood of society”, transition needs to be “orderly”.

“And orderly is not another word for 'slow'", he added.

Orderly for Mr Looney means providing lower carbon emissions energy that's both affordable and secure. And that means investing into both the current energy system and the transition.

BP is investing $8 billion into lower the carbon emissions of its oil and gas products and operations as well as putting $8 billion into its transition business, which include biofuels, wind and solar projects, as well as hydrogen production facilities and EV charging infrastructure.

“We will have new arms to our company,” Mr Looney said.

“We will still have oil and gas, but we will also be big in biofuels, big in wind generation, big in hydrogen.”

We need 'and' not 'or'", he added.

In the near future, half of BP's capital expenditure will go into transitional growth. That trend is already well under way. In the past three years, capital investment in net zero has gone from 3 per cent to 30 per cent of total capital expenditure. In two years, it's expected to be 40 per cent. By 2030, it could hit 50 per cent.

Nonetheless, Mr Looney did say that BP is realistic and the firm's management has essentially three tasks.

Firstly, to invest cash flows. Secondly to pay taxes and thirdly to return value to shareholders. The investment into its transition is growing, the $15 billion in taxes it paid last year were the highest the company has ever paid and it is increasing its share dividend by 10 per cent.

“At the end of the day, we have to boil down everything we do into these three things,” Mr Looney said.

Mr Looney added that BP is in an “extraordinary period of change” and that “net zero is a massive opportunity for companies like ours”.

As if to illustrate this point, Mr Looney pointed out that the Scottish city of Aberdeen, once the epicentre of the UK's North Sea oil sector, will now also house BP's Offshore Wind Centre.