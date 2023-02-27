UK and EU strike post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland

The UK and EU clinched a post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland on Monday, aimed at ending a years-long dispute that has poisoned their relations and called peace on the island of Ireland into question.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sealed what he called a "decisive breakthrough" with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at a hotel near the royal Windsor Castle.

The two leaders hailed the opening of "a new chapter" in post-Brexit relations.

"The United Kingdom and European Union may have had our differences in the past, but we are allies, trading partners and friends,” Mr Sunak said.

The pound jumped on the news before reversing some of its gains. Mr Sunak was to brief his cabinet before presenting details of the so-called Windsor Framework to the House of Commons.

He faces a tough battle to sell the deal to his Conservative Party and to unionist MPs from Northern Ireland.

The deal will rewrite trade rules but has a far wider significance for peace and sovereignty on the island of Ireland, with the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace agreement looming large.

Mr Sunak said he had won changes to a 2019 Brexit deal that will simplify food and medicine rules and prevent links between Great Britain and Northern Ireland being severed.

A new "Stormont Brake" will give the Northern Ireland Assembly a say over EU single market rules being applied to the province.

In return, the UK is conceding that European judges will have the final say over the rules - crossing a red line for some MPs.

Mr Sunak has been given assurances that the European Court of Justice would only weigh in as a last resort.

Goods are checked at ferry ports in Northern Ireland to prevent a hard Irish land border. AP

Hardliners were also angered by a planned meeting on Monday between Ms von der Leyen and Britain's King Charles, which they said risked dragging the king into politics.

Buckingham Palace said the meeting came at the government's request but said it was normal for the king to see visiting leaders.

Many Conservatives have signalled they will not support the deal without a thumbs-up from Northern Irish unionists.

The devolved government in Belfast collapsed last year after the Democratic Unionist Party pulled out over the trade dispute, putting on hold the power-sharing at the heart of the 1998 pact.

Ms von der Leyen said the deal "protects the very hard-earned peace gains" of the 1998 peace deal. It came on the day the New IRA claimed responsibility for the shooting of an off-duty police officer.

Katy Hayward, a professor of political sociology at Queen’s University Belfast, told The National the best Mr Sunak could hope for was to win over moderate unionists.

"The framing of this deal and the implication for Northern Ireland both politically and economically will be all important in trying to convince those people that their concerns are being addressed," she said.

One unionist MP, former Ulster Unionist Party leader Steve Aiken, said there was "no trust" between the UK government and Northern Irish businesses.

"They are talking over Northern Ireland. They are not talking to Northern Ireland,” Mr Aiken said of the UK and the EU.

Northern Irish unionists were angered by the terms of the 2019 Brexit deal. Reuters

The compromise came after years of UK-EU wrangling on the Northern Ireland Protocol, described by European diplomats as the "Achilles heel" of their post-Brexit ties.

The 2019 deal sought to avoid customs checks at the Irish land border - which could re-ignite sectarian tension - by checking goods in advance at Northern Ireland's ferry ports.

But Tory and unionist MPs said the checks were excessive and undermined British sovereignty over Northern Ireland.

Britain drafted legislation to unilaterally scrap parts of the protocol, prompting the EU to launch legal action - but hopes of a deal had been rising after diplomats spoke of a better atmosphere.

The talks have been closely watched in the US, where many politicians including President Joe Biden take a keen interest in Ireland.

This is a developing story