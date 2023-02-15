Nicola Sturgeon resigns: Who are the candidates to replace Scotland's First Minister?

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is standing down as the leader of Scotland after eight years.
She is the first female head of the devolved parliament and its longest-serving leader.
Speaking from her official Bute House residence in Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon said she would remain in office while the Scottish National Party (SNP) selects her successor.
Who are the likely successors?
Deputy First Minister John Swinney
He has been her deputy since 2014.
He previously served as Scotland's finance secretary from 2007 to 2016 and education secretary from 2016 to 2021.
Health and Social Care Secretary Humza Yousaf
Mr Yousaf was appointed in May 2021 and was the youngest MSP elected to the Scottish Parliament at age 26.
He has served in numerous roles and in 2018, he became cabinet secretary for justice.
He introduced the Hate Crime Bill, which caused controversy among opposition parties.
Finance and Economy Secretary Kate Forbes
She has been Finance Secretary since 2021. She was elected in 2016 and was a convener of the Scottish Parliament's cross-party group on Gaelic.
Angus Robertson
The party’s former Westminster leader who is now a Scottish government minister.
Why is Ms Sturgeon resigning now?
Ms Sturgeon said she had been wrestling with the decision for weeks, but decided it was the right time for herself, her party and the country.