Banksy claims 'Valentine’s day mascara' street artwork

Graffiti artist Banksy has claimed a Valentine's Day artwork focusing on domestic abuse and violence against women.

It shows a 1950s-era housewife wearing a blue pinafore and yellow washing up gloves, with a swollen eye and a missing tooth, who looks to be shoving her male partner into a chest freezer placed in front of the painting.

The scene, which is set against a dirty white wall, is surrounded by litter, including a broken garden chair and a blue crate.

The British street artist shared a series of images of the artwork on Instagram, captioning the piece “Valentine’s day mascara”. They include close-ups of the woman’s smiling but seemingly battered face.

Users online have speculated the artwork is located in Grosvenor Place in Margate, Kent.

The Bristol-born artist frequently uses his art to raise awareness of issues, including most recently of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

In December, the anonymous artist said they had created 50 screen-prints which would be sold to raise funds for a charity supporting the people of Ukraine.

Banksy previously confirmed they had spent time in Ukraine after posting a video of an artist spray-painting designs in the war-torn country and speaking to the locals.

