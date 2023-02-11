Council says it received 48 hours' notice asylum seekers would be moved into hotel

An English council said it received less than 48 hours’ notice from the Home Office last year of its intention to house asylum seekers at a hotel where violent protests broke out on Friday.

Three arrests were made following the disorder at the Suites Hotel, in Ribblers Lane, Knowsley, near Liverpool after a demonstration outside the hotel descended into chaos, with protesters hurling missiles and damaging a police van.

The hotel has been used to accommodate asylum seekers in Merseyside since January 2022.

Read more UK to speed up deportation of migrants with convictions

In a statement released following the violence, Knowsley Council said the Home Office gave less than 48 hours' notice of its intention to temporarily house asylum seekers at the hotel in January last year.

"More than a year later, this temporary arrangement between the hotel and the Home Office remains in place," the council said in a statement.

The local authority said it had expressed concern to the Home Office at the time that its "lack of engagement" meant the council could not inform its residents and put in place "any support needed".

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper called the behaviour of protesters "shameful and appalling".

"Thank you to Merseyside police for responding to the shameful violence and appalling behaviour in Knowsley this evening that put people at risk & for working to keep everyone safe," she wrote on Twitter.

Clare Moseley, founder of refugee charity Care4Calais, said she was among 100 to 120 people from pro-migrant groups who went to the scene in reaction to the protest to show support for the asylum seekers.

She said: "I'm trying to get in touch with some of the poor men in that hotel, I can only imagine how frightened they are.

"It was like a war zone."

Multiple asylum seeker advocacy groups accused protesters of being affiliated with the far right.

Refugee Action chief executive Tim Naor Hilton wrote on Twitter: "If you're part of a baying mob outside a hotel where refugees live then you're the far right...even if you don't like being called that."

Police continue a presence outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley, Merseyside, the morning after a protest and counter-protest. Getty Images

Assistant Chief Constable Paul White said: "We will always respect the right to protest when these are peaceful, but the scenes tonight were completely unacceptable, putting those present, our officers and the wider community in danger.

"Thankfully we have not had any serious injuries reported up to this point, but for officers and police vehicles to be damaged in the course of their duty protecting the public is disgraceful.

"We have arrested some of those suspects and will continue without hesitation to review all and any evidence which comes in, through CCTV, images or other information you may have."

In a statement last January, Knowsley Council said it had received no notification that the Suites Hotel was being considered as temporary accommodation for asylum seekers before the Home Office announced its official procurement.

A different council in Merseyside, St Helens, was "incorrectly notified" by the Government department, according to Knowsley.

When the correct authority was notified on January 13, Knowsley Council claimed that the Home Office was unable to confirm how many asylum seekers would be arriving or when.

At a meeting the following day, the local authority said it had asked for some time to be allowed for the local community to be informed but the Home Office could not agree to that request and told them on January 17 that asylum seekers would be arriving in two days' time.

It is understood that private company Serco was appointed by the Government to manage the Suites Hotel site and provide support to asylum seekers living there.

Knowsley Council made clear in both statements that it is "not involved in that contract" and is not being paid to house asylum seekers, but nevertheless reiterated its "commitment" to supporting people fleeing "persecution and terror".

It added: "The council's role is to continue to work with partner agencies to ensure minimal disruption and impact on the local community while this site is being operated by the Home Office."

The Government has been housing asylum seekers in Knowsley since 2016, the council said.

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.

Britain takes in fewer asylum-seekers than some of its European neighbours including France and Germany, but has seen a sharp increase in the number of people trying to reach the UK across the English Channel in dinghies and other small boats.

More than 45,000 people reached Britain by that route in 2022, and most applied for asylum.

The system for considering asylum applications has slowed to a crawl because of political turmoil and bureaucratic delays, leaving many migrants stuck in hotels or other temporary accommodation.