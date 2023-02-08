Ukraine's Zelenskyy inspects Challenger tanks at UK training base

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy inspected Challenger tanks and met some of his country's troops during a visit to a British Army military base in the west of England on Wednesday.

Mr Zelenskyy was making a rare foreign trip, meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace after addressing politicians in the Houses of Parliament where he renewed his appeal to be given fighter jets, saying his country needed “wings for freedom”.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has asked Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to investigate what jets the UK could potentially give to Ukraine and signalled that Ukrainian pilots will be trained to use them as part of a long-term strategy.

Downing Street said the UK was hoping to receive the first Ukrainian pilots in the spring, but would not give a specific date.

Meanwhile, thousands of soldiers from the Ukrainian Armed Forces are stationed in the west of England where they are being trained to use advanced weaponry, including the Challenger II tank.

In January, Mr Wallace announced that a squadron of the Challenger II tanks would be sent to help Ukrainian forces.

The UK was the first country to promise modern Nato tanks for Ukraine, with Germany and the US now also committed to supply Mr Zelenskyy’s forces with dozens of vehicles.

Kyiv hopes deliveries of advanced western weaponry will break the deadlock in the conflict, nearly one year on.

The Challenger tanks are the most advanced modern tank at Ukraine’s disposal and are expected to arrive there at the end of March.

The British Army has previously deployed heavily-armoured tanks during operations in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo and Iraq, without losing a piece of equipment.

Built in the UK by BAE Systems and Land Armaments, the Challenger II is used by four armoured regiments in south-west England, at Tidworth in Wiltshire, and Bovington in Dorset.

The regiments are The Queen’s Royal Hussars, The King’s Royal Hussars, The Royal Tank Regiment, and The Royal Wessex Yeomanry, which is the reserve regiment. Each regiment operates 56 Challenger 2 tanks and a similar number of supporting vehicles, in tasks such as reconnaissance and ammunition supply.

In 1991, a Challenger 1 ― a less well-armoured version of the modern Challenger II ― destroyed an Iraqi tank at a range of at least 4,700 metres, and it is still thought to be the longest-range tank kill in history.

“One would expect a Challenger II to be able to take two or three direct hits from a T-72 or T-80 and still carry on, and the armour, which is highly classified, is designed to do that,” Col Hamish De Bretton-Gordon, who commanded Challenger I tanks during the first Gulf War, and later Challenger IIs in peacetime.