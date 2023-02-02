UK interest rates raised by 0.5% to 4%

The Bank of England has raised interest rates by 0.5 per cent to 4 per cent, in its continuing battle to reduce the UK's stubbornly high rate of inflation.

Inflation fell back slightly in December to 10.5 per cent, having hit a 41-year high of 11.1 per cent in October.

UK interest rates are now at their highest levels since late 2008 and a BoE statement warned further tightening of rates was possible.

After more than a decade of record-low interest rates, the central bank began raising borrowing costs in December 2021, when its key rate stood at just 0.1 per cent. “The extent to which domestic inflationary pressures ease will depend on the evolution of the economy, including the impact of the significant increases in Bank Rate so far,” the bank said in the Thursday statement. “There are considerable uncertainties around the outlook.”

The bank stepped up its fight against inflation last year, approving four big increases of 0.5 per cent or more since August to bring the rate to 3.5 per cent in December.

File photo of models houses on a pile of coins and bank notes, as the Bank of England releases its latest decision on interest rates.

Mortgage payments

The interest rate rise will increase borrowing costs for about 2.2 million people who are on variable-rate mortgages. More than a million households could join them this year, as their fixed-rate deals come to an end.

The rate rise comes as Santander bank warned that house prices are set to tumble by as much as 10 per cent this year.

The Spanish-owned lender said it has set aside more cash for bad debts this year, as it braces for a possible rise in borrowers falling behind with repayments.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said this week that the UK was likely to be the only major economy to shrink this year, even as the outlook for the rest of the world improves.

It said the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) was likely to contract by 0.6 per cent this year, compared with its previous forecast of 0.3 per cent growth.