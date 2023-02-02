Heathrow airport boss John Holland-Kaye to step down

Chief executive will leave post in 2023, after nine years in charge of the UK's busiest airport

Matthew Davies
London
Feb 02, 2023
The chief executive of London's Heathrow airport, John Holland-Kaye, is stepping down after nine years as the boss of Britain's busiest airport.

During his tenure, Mr Holland-Kaye oversaw the development of the plan for Heathrow's expansion, as well as navigating the business through the Covid-19 crisis and the subsequent recovery in demand.

“John has been an extraordinary leader of Heathrow”, said Lord Deighton, the chairman of Heathrow Airport.

“During the past nine years, he has worked tirelessly and collaboratively with shareholders, ministers, airlines and other stakeholders to ensure the country can be proud of its 'front door',” he added.

The board said it has started a process to select his successor.

Heathrow Airport's John Holland-Kaye is to step down. Reuters

Updated: February 02, 2023, 9:36 AM
