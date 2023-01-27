Far-right extremist burns Quran outside Danish mosque

A far-right extremist sparked fresh anger on Friday when he burnt a copy of the Quran outside a mosque in Denmark, streaming his stunt live on Facebook.

Loud music blared from the mosque in Copenhagen as anti-Islam activist Rasmus Paludan spoke, in an apparent attempt to drown his words.

Mr Paludan had performed the same stunt in Sweden last Saturday.

Ahead of the protest on Friday, Turkey summoned Denmark's ambassador to condemn the planned actions of Mr Paludan who said he was protesting Ankara's refusal to let Sweden and Finland join Nato.

The Danish-Swedish dual national has also pledged to perform the same act outside the Turkish embassy later on Friday.

His actions have led to widespread protests across the world, including in Pakistan, Iraq and Lebanon.

In Pakistan's capital Islamabad, police officers stopped some demonstrators trying to march towards the Swedish Embassy.

In Beirut, about 200 angry protesters burnt the flags of Sweden and the Netherlands outside the blue-domed Mohammed Al-Amin mosque at Beirut’s central Martyrs Square.

Mr Paludan's actions were followed last Sunday by more destruction when Edwin Wagensveld, the Dutch leader of the far-right Pegida movement, tore pages out of the Quran near the parliament in The Hague and stamped on them.

Egypt’s top religious institution called on Muslims to boycott Swedish and Dutch products over the desecration of Islam’s holy book.

A decision by Swedish police to allow Mr Paludan to stage his protest in Stockholm last week prompted Turkey to postpone planned Nato accession talks with Sweden and Finland.

A Turkish diplomatic source said the Danish ambassador was summoned to protest Denmark's "unacceptable" attitude towards Mr Paludan's actions.

"We strongly condemn the decision to grant permission for this provocative act, which clearly constitutes a hate crime," the Turkish diplomatic source said.

Mr Paludan vowed on Friday to stage weekly actions involving the Quran until Turkey approves Sweden and Finland's Nato membership.

Swedish leaders have strongly condemned Mr Paludan's action but defended their country's broad acceptance of free speech.

Finland and Sweden broke with decades of military non-alignment and decided to join Nato in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Bids to join Nato must be approved by all 30 members of the alliance.

Turkey and fellow Nato member Hungary are the only members that have yet to ratify the two applications by votes in parliament.

Hungary's parliament is expected to ratify the two bids next month.