Simon Walters named as UK's new ambassador to Israel

The UK's former head of security to the Middle East has been appointed as its new ambassador to Israel.

Simon Walters succeeds Neil Wigan who will be transferring to another diplomatic service appointment.

On the announcement, Mr Wigan tweeted: “I am delighted (and a bit sad) to announce that Simon Walters will succeed me as UK Ambassador to Israel this summer. And jealous of his much better Hebrew.”

Mr Walters has been taking Hebrew language lessons in preparation for the role.

He served for two years as the foreign office's Director of National Security for the Middle East and Africa.

He also previously worked for the consulate in Jerusalem from 2008 to 2011, and held postings in Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Yemen. He served as the head of Arabian Peninsula team and was the regional lead for South-Eastern Europe, Istanbul.

His predecessor Mr Wigan served for more than four years in the role.

Mr Walters will take up his post in August.