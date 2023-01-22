Boris Johnson visits Ukraine for first time since stepping down as UK PM

Boris Johnson was spotted in the Ukrainian town of Bucha on Sunday morning chatting to residents as he toured the area.

The British MP and former prime minister was seen greeting a crowd before getting into a car, guarded by soldiers.

The Conservative politician's visit comes as he faces calls for an ethics investigation following reports he received help in the form of a loan from the man he later recommended to head the BBC.

Rishi Sunak is “supportive” of Mr Johnson’s visit to Ukraine, No 10 Downing Street said.

The Prime Minister’s press secretary said he was “always supportive of all colleagues showing that the UK is behind Ukraine and will continue to support them”.

Mr Johnson visited Ukraine three times during his tenure in No 10. His latest excursion to Ukraine is his first since stepping down as prime minister last September.

⚡️ Ex-British PM Boris Johnson visits Kyiv suburbs, meets with Zelensky.



Johnson, who's been out of office since September, made an unannounced visit to two war-torn cities outside of Kyiv, Bucha and Borodianka, on Jan. 21.



(Video by President's Office) pic.twitter.com/Z8iZng8gsQ — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) January 22, 2023

In a video released by the President’s office in Kyiv, Mr Johnson was seen approaching Mr Zelenskyy and a group of officials in Kyiv.

Mr Johnson could be heard saying that they “shouldn’t have bothered” with the formal greeting, adding: “I’m too honoured.”

“You do me too much honour, Mr President,” he told Mr Zelenskyy, who replied: “Good to see you Boris, welcome.”

The British lawmaker told Mr Zelenskyy that his entourage had driven past Hostomel, a city north-west of Kyiv, where he had witnessed the effects of “appalling” Russian attacks.

“And it’s still going on everyday,” added Mr Johnson. “I will do whatever I can, I really will, I really will.”

Ex-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in Ukraine - visiting Bucha and other suburbs of Kyiv that were subjected to Russian occupation. pic.twitter.com/BvNWAx7cmi — Jimmy Rushton (@JimmySecUK) January 22, 2023

In a statement on Sunday, Mr Johnson said his latest trip came after he was invited by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“It is a privilege to visit Ukraine at the invitation of President Zelenskyy,” he said.

“The suffering of the people of Ukraine has gone on for too long.

“The only way to end this war is for Ukraine to win — and to win as fast as possible. This is the moment to double down and to give the Ukrainians all the tools they need to finish the job."

Mr Johnson said the sooner Russian President Vladimir Putin's war failed, "the better for Ukraine and for the whole world”.

He took part in a wreath-laying ceremony in Bucha, where mass graves were uncovered last year following the Russians' withdrawal.

Mr Johnson was pictured alongside Orthodox priest Andrew placing flowers in tribute to those killed in the area, during a visit to a local church.