King Charles, Prince William and Kate on first royal duties after Harry's book

King Charles III and Prince William have made their first public appearances since the publication of Prince Harry’s memoir but there was to be no royal review.

Kate, Princess of Wales, joined her husband on a hospital-opening trip in Liverpool and King Charles attended a charity group — both low-key trips for the senior royal family members.

Prince Harry’s book Spare, in which he savages his family and explains how he came to retire from royal life, was published on Tuesday and these were the first public royal events of the year.

Both trips were a contrast to the publicity tour that Prince Harry has been on to promote Spare.

So far, neither Buckingham Palace nor aides for any of the royal family members have commented on Prince Harry's disclosures.

The Prince and Princess of Wales looked relaxed as they arrived to officially open the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

The king visited Aboyne, near the late Queen Elizabeth II's Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire, to tour the Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed and meet local hardship support groups.

He drank tea in the Aboyne Men's Shed, which is part of an international network providing community spaces for men to connect, and met local people.

King Charles, dressed in a hunting Stewart tartan kilt, then unveiled a plaque to a round of applause and as Scotland The Brave rang out on the pipes.

Sandra Charles, 64, visiting from Australia, said she had been tipped off about the king's visit by a friend in Aberdeen.

“I thought, while I am over here, why not come along and see if I can get the chance to meet him,” she said, minutes before King Charles spoke to her.

Speaking after her interaction with the king, she added: “I was waving and he came up and I said I was from Australia. He said to say hello to everyone back in Australia.

“When he came back out, he remembered me and said, 'are you still here?', and then said, 'we can't do without the Aussies'.”

While visiting the Men's Shed, King Charles watched members perform craft skills including wood and stone carving.