Bank of England raises UK interest rates from 3% to 3.5%

The Bank of England has raised UK interest rates by 0.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent, in its ongoing battle against inflation.

It's the ninth consecutive rise in interest rates since December 2021. Interest rates in November were already at their highest for 14 years.

UK inflation was 10.7 per cent in November, down from a 41-year high of 11.1 per cent in October. The Bank of England has an inflation target of 2 per cent.

Economists had widely expected the 0.5 per cent rise today. In November, the BoE raised rates by 0.75 per cent, its largest increase in three decades.

Today's decision was a balancing act between quelling inflation and not slowing economic activity too much, thereby making the widely-expected recession even worse.

Healthcare workers hold placards at a picket line outside St Mary's Hospital in west London on December 15, 2022. - UK nurses staged an unprecedented one-day strike as a "last resort" in their fight for better wages and working conditions, despite warnings it could put patients at risk. (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES / AFP)

In the face of strikes from rail workers, nurses, postal workers and others, the government has prioritised reducing inflation. Unions have been demanding wage increases in line with inflation, but on average the government has offered public sector workers pay rises of five per cent.

"Getting inflation down so people's wages go further is my top priority, which is why we are holding down energy bills this winter through our energy price guarantee scheme and implementing a plan to help halve inflation next year," UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday.