UK weather: Snow and ice warnings continue with potential for new coldest night of year

The UK could have the coldest night of the year for a second day running as parts of the country continue to be hit by snow and ice on Tuesday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow snow and ice warning covering northern Scotland and north-east England from midnight on Tuesday until noon on Thursday.

Another snow and ice warning covers the Shetland Islands until midnight tonight.

There is also an ice warning covering much of the south-east, including London and Brighton, from 9am on Monday until 11am on Tuesday.

Meteorological Office spokesman Oli Claydon said there would be heavy snow in some places again on Tuesday.

“Coming into force at midnight tonight all the way through to lunchtime on Thursday, [there is a] large snow and ice warning covering the north-east of England, the whole sort of northern portion of Scotland, as well as the Highlands and islands,” Mr Claydon said.

He said there could be “as much as 15 to 20cm of snow accumulating over high ground”.

Cold weather in the UK – in pictures

Expand Autoplay Snow covered fields and rooftops in Allenheads in the Pennines to the north of Weardale in Northumberland. More snow is forecasted to fall in the UK on Thursday. PA

Mr Claydon said northern Scotland could record even colder temperatures on Tuesday after breaking the record for the coldest night of the year on Monday.

“In terms of temperature, we could see another very cold night, especially in parts of Scotland where we’ve got that lying snow,” he said.

“We saw minus 15ºC last night. We could see similar or potentially even colder conditions tonight under clear skies with that snowfall lying in some places.

“So a very cold night there but also broadly very cold across the whole of the UK, with widespread freezing conditions.”

Mr Claydon urged commuters across the UK to “leave a little bit more time” if driving and to travel with “a bit of extra caution”.

Commuters faced travel chaos on Monday morning as large parts of the UK were hit by ice, fog and snow.

Weather warnings issued in the UK - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Waves crash on to the seafront in Blackpool. Storm Dudley hit the north of England and southern Scotland from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. PA

Rod Dennis, from the Royal Automobile Club, said its teams were “exceptionally busy” on Monday, helping more than 7,500 motorists with breakdowns.

Mr Dennis said that this was 50 per cent more than what they would see on a typical Monday in December.

It was the coldest night of the year so far, with temperatures in northern Scotland dipping below minus 15ºC.

Widespread snow caused schools in several areas across the country to close their doors, with others warning they may need to follow on Tuesday.

Heavy snow causes travel disruption across the UK - video

The Met Office said the lowest temperature recorded was minus 15.6ºC at Braemer in Aberdeenshire, with the five next coldest temperatures all recorded in Scotland, including minus 13.1ºC at Balmoral.

Drivers on northern sections of the M25 were stranded for hours as traffic was at a standstill.

The UK’s busiest motorway was closed in both directions between Junction 23 for South Mimms and Junction 25 for Waltham Cross, in Hertfordshire, on Monday morning.

National Highways said the closure was caused by “snow and jack-knifed lorries”.

Other roads in the area suffering long delays included the M11, M2, A21, A27 and A249.

National Highways said it had up to 25 gritters treating the M25 at any one time on Sunday and overnight into Monday.

They spread 960 tonnes of salt and more than 18,000 litres of anti-freeze.

Snow blankets the UK - video

Several railway lines will experience major disruption until the end of Monday, including services run by Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink

There are minor and severe delays to London Underground trains, with all but the Waterloo and City line, Elizabeth line, Bakerloo, Circle and DLR affected.

Parts of the London Overground are suspended, including between Watford and Euston, Surrey Quays to Clapham Junction and Sydenham to West Croydon.

More than 300 flights due to serve UK airports were cancelled across Sunday and Monday, with Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Stansted and Bristol among those affected.

Warm spaces in the UK brace for the cold weather - video

Gatwick, Luton and Stansted airports posted on Monday that they were open but experiencing disruption.

“The airport is open and flights are operating, however freezing weather will cause delays and cancellations for the rest of today," Gatwick said on Twitter.

"Please check the status of your flight with your airline, and local travel conditions, before coming to the airport.”

Luton and Stansted also advised passengers to check the status of their flights before leaving home.