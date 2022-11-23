What happens next in Scottish government's plans for independence?

Latest: Scottish independence referendum blocked by UK Supreme Court

The UK's Supreme Court has ruled Scotland's devolved government cannot hold a second referendum on independence without the consent of Westminster.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had announced poll in October 2023 on the question of whether the union between Scotland and England should be dissolved. Voters in Scotland rejected the proposal in 2014.

The UK government has refused to agree to a second referendum.

Britain's highest court was asked to rule on whether the devolved Scottish parliament could hold a referendum without Westminster's agreement.

On Wednesday, it delivered its verdict: “The Scottish parliament does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence,” Supreme Court President Baron Robert Reed said.

The judges said a vote would need to be agreed to by the UK government, as it was the case in 2014.

The power to call a referendum was reserved to Westminster, and therefore “the Scottish parliament does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence”, Lord Reed said, delivering the unanimous ruling.

So what happens next?

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain, Scotland's senior law officer, will not be able to approve a referendum bill for the parliament in Edinburgh.

The Scottish government will have to continue to pushing for an order known as a Section 30 order that would provide Holyrood with the necessary powers to call another vote.

Ms Sturgeon said she will not be deterred.

“A law that doesn't allow Scotland to choose our own future without [UK parliament] consent exposes as myth any notion of the UK as a voluntary partnership,” the Scottish National Party leader tweeted.

“Today’s ruling blocks one route to Scotland’s voice being heard on independence — but in a democracy our voice cannot and will not be silenced.”

She said that if her government lost the case, she would make the next UK general election a de facto plebiscite on dissolving Scotland’s 315-year-old treaty of union with England.

She has not explained how that might work.