Winter arrives: Strong wind, heavy rain, floods and snow for UK

Strong wind, heavy rain, floods and snow are forecast for the UK, in a change to the unseasonably warm weather.

The east of Scotland and the north-east of England have yellow rain warnings in place until 6pm on Friday.

The Met Office has announced an amber rain warning for the north-east of Scotland from the early hours until 3pm.

Amber warning areas would experience more than 100mm of rain, said Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan.

“With this kind of rainfall, we are expecting some flooding,” Mr Morgan said.

He said coastal areas would also be battered by strong winds.

“We have very strong onshore winds and very large waves,” Mr Morgan said.

“There may be some disruption to transport, including ferries and the road network.”

He said yellow warning areas might also see some flooding.

Temperatures would be more typical for this time of year, hovering around 9ºC to 11ºC.

Mr Morgan said that on the weekend, the weather would be “quite clear” but with a chance of snow.

“We may see the first snowflakes of autumn over high ground and in the Scottish hills and the Pennines,” he said.

England fans could expect unsettled weather during the team’s first Fifa World Cup match against Iran in Qatar on Monday.

“There is more uncertainty than usual after Sunday,” Mr Morgan said.

“It will probably be pretty unsettled, with some rain at times and possibly quite windy as well.”