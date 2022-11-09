What to expect as Tube workers' strike goes ahead on Thursday after last-minute talks

Last-minute talks to prevent a strike by London Underground staff have failed, meaning wide-scale disruption is expected for Thursday.

The strike over pay, pensions and job cuts will bring the Tube to a standstill but there will be ways of getting around.

The Rail Maritime and Transport union said the strike was going ahead after Transport for London (TfL) refused to pause job cuts and pension changes while both sides tried to find a negotiated settlement.

When is the strike?

READ MORE Heathrow faces calls for 10pm flight ban amid sleep study

It is a 24-hour walkout from 8am on Thursday, but there will be disruption from Wednesday evening until Friday lunchtime.

What is the advice to passengers?

Basically, avoid trying to travel on the tube. At best, there will only be few trains running. At worst, nothing.

Overground and DLR services will run but be prepared for changes, delays and crowds.

Expand Autoplay Southwark underground station, closed due to strike action, in London. AP

Buses are expected to be jammed with passengers who normally catch the tube.

Trams in south London will be running a reduced service and are expected to be busy.

What tube lines will be on strike?

All of them.

That’s the Bakerloo, Central, Circle, District, Hammersmith & City, Jubilee, Metropolitan, Northern, Piccadilly, Victoria and Waterloo & City lines.

But the new Elizabeth Line is not an Underground service, so it will be running. The same goes for DLR and Overground trains.

Tube

There will be limited or no services running.

London Overground

Services subject to last-minute changes, and non-stopping at some stations shared with London Underground.

DLR

Services subject to last minute changes, and non-stopping at some stations shared with London Underground

Elizabeth line

Reduced early and late service in central stations.

Trams

There will be reduced services, that are also expected to be extremely busy.

Expand Autoplay Commuters queue to board packed buses at Victoria Station as a tube strike affects the Monday morning rush hour in London. Getty Images

The union says …

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “TfL have missed a golden opportunity to make progress in these negotiations and avoid strike action on Thursday.

“Our members are resolute in their determination to see a just settlement to this jobs and pensions dispute. They will continue their industrial campaign for as long as it takes.”

TfL says ...

Glynn Barton, TfL’s chief operating officer, said: “We met with the RMT and Unite this week to urge them to call off this Tube strike as no proposals to change pensions or conditions have been made.

“Unfortunately, no agreement could be reached but we remain open for discussions as there is still time for the unions to call off this action."