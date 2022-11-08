Images show terror accused Theodor Engstrom at Swedish political rally stalking Annie Loof

Images have emerged showing Swedish terror suspect Theodor Engstrom at a political rally stalking Annie Loof, leader of the liberal Centre Party.

It came after Engstrom stabbed psychiatrist Ing-Marie Wieselgren, 64, to death whilst attending this year's Almedalen political festival in July. The annual event is held at a park in Visby, the main town on the island of Gotland, in Sweden.

In August, Engstrom, 33, admitted to planning and carrying out a terrorist offence.

It is understood he has links to the neo-Nazi group, the Nordic Resistance Movement.

He had mental health problems diagnosed and has previously been detained by officials.

Now, television station SVT has discovered images of Engstrom at Almedalen rallies in its broadcasts in 2014 and 2017.

At both events, Ms Loof was speaking and it is feared she may have been his intended target.

Police found Engstrom had kept files on a number of politicians, journalists and public figures over several years in folders entitled targets", "traitors" and "most wanted", according to SVT.

Images were found in the folders, including of Ms Loof dating back to 2014.

District Attorney Henrik Olin said the images show Engstrom may have had a "fixation" with Ms Loof, and authorities were investigating further.

Previously, Engstrom has told officials that he was also carrying a knife when he attended previous rallies.

The Almedalen Week is an annual event attended by leading politicians from different parties, lobbyists and pressure groups.