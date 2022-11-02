Rishi Sunak will attend Cop27 after U-turn

Britain’s new prime minister Rishi Sunak will now attend Cop27, after earlier saying he was too busy preparing for the upcoming budget.

Mr Sunak’s decision to snub the event, which is being held in Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt, was criticised by environmentalists as a “massive failure of leadership”.

The U-turn came after former prime minister Boris Johnson confirmed he will attend.

He tweeted: “There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change.

“There is no energy security without investing in renewables.

“That is why I will attend @COP27P next week: to deliver on Glasgow's legacy of building a secure and sustainable future.”

The prime minister took over last week at a time of crisis in British politics, after his predecessor, Liz Truss, resigned after 49 days in the job following the fallout from her mini-budget, a series of humiliating U-turns and a stark lack of political and economic stability.

Mr Sunak initially said he was too busy to attend Cop 27 because he was “focusing on the depressing domestic challenges we have with the economy” to attend the event, which begins on Sunday and runs until November 18.

“I think that’s what people watching would reasonably expect me to be doing as well.”

But critics had said his absence would “make a mockery” of his government's commitment to tackle climate change.

Green MP Caroline Lucas welcomed the "screeching U-turn," calling his earlier decision to stay away as an "embarrassing mis-step on the world stage".

"Let this be a lesson to him - climate leadership matters," she added.

Deputy Labour leader, Angela Rayner, said the prime minister had been "dragged kicking and screaming into doing the right thing".

And the Liberal Democrats claimed he was "only going after being embarrassed by Mr Johnson's attendance."

The government's climate tsar Alok Sharma, who is speaking to MPs for the last time as Cop26 president on Wednesday, said he was “delighted” by the news after saying he was “disappointed” over his planned failure to attend.

The outgoing Cop26 president tweeted: “Delighted that @RishiSunak is attending #COP27 – completely agree with his comment that ‘there is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change’.”

