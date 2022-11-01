UK warns of ‘radical measures’ to deal with illegal migration

Ministers have indicated “more radical measures” are in the pipeline to address a growing crisis in the UK’s asylum system.

Robert Jenrick, the immigration minister, said Britain cannot cope with thousands of migrants arriving each week after overcrowded processing centres such as Manston became overwhelmed.

“I am afraid we now have to look at some more radical options to ensure our laws are appropriate,” he told Radio 4’s Today programme.

“That economic migrants are returned swiftly and that we deter people from coming to the UK. Because the United Kingdom cannot continue to be a magnet for economic migrants.

“We simply do not have the infrastructure in this country to manage that.”

His comments came a day after home secretary, Suella Braverman, stoked further controversy on Monday evening when she told MPs that Britain was facing an “invasion” of immigrants in language that was reminiscent of that used by the far right.

A key charge against Ms Braverman is that the overcrowding in Manston, which is designed to hold about 1,600 immigrants but currently has more than 4,000, was that she refused to sign off hotels to be used instead.

Sources have alleged that she was given legal advice to provide safe and adequate accommodation but this was ignored.

On Tuesday it was revealed she allegedly was presented with options for locations to move asylum seekers from the overcrowded Kent facility, but she would not approve locations in Conservative seats. Mr Jenrick has denied the claims.

Mr Jenrick admitted people had been staying at Manston longer than 24 hours and many were forced to sleep on mats on the floor.

British home secretary Suella Braverman walks outside Number 10. Reuters

“We have also put in place better conditions there. So for example there is now a very good medical centre at the site providing care for people, particularly for the families that are there,” he said on Sky News.

“The root cause of the problem is the sheer number of people choosing to make that dangerous journey, and putting immense pressure on our system. We don’t design the system for 50,000 people plus to cross the Channel illegally, every year.

“And we as a country are struggling to know how to support them because our asylum system was not designed to receive thousands of people every day.”

He said new hotels were being procured “very rapidly” to move address the problem.

And he hoped the number of people at Manston would reduce every day this week.

“We are procuring more hotels at pace, so the population of the site reduces. I am hopeful that it will reduce every day of this week.

“That is dependent on the number of migrants that will cross the Channel.

“Because if you have 1,000 migrants illegally crossing the Channel every day, we have to take them somewhere in the moment and that is to Manston, which makes it very challenging.”

Mr Jenrick’s comments came after an HM Inspectorate of Prisons inspection this summer found some were not allowed access to mobile phones to let their families know they were safe, and “in some parts of the site they were, inexplicably, not even allowed to close toilet doors fully”.

Chief Inspector of Prisons Charlie Taylor said the government “had to get a grip”.

“I returned in September to have another look and already we were beginning to see some of those risks we had flagged in the summer manifest themselves,” he told Sky News.

“So people were starting to spend longer on site. People were unable to make contact with family. People were staying in accommodation that wasn’t good enough. What we are now hearing is that things are becoming much worse. That people are spending much longer periods of time at the centre.”