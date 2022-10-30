Petrol bombs thrown at UK immigration centre

A man threw petrol bombs attached with fireworks at a new British immigration border force centre in the southern English port of Dover.

The attacker drove up to the centre in a white Seat sports utility vehicle and threw three petrol bombs, one of which did not go off, a Reuters photographer said.

Police officers “established that two to three incendiary devices had been thrown into a Home Office immigration premises”, the Kent force said.

READ MORE UK invests millions in Albania as number of nationals seeking asylum rises

They added that “one minor injury has been reported” and the suspect “has been identified and located”.

Police arrived within minutes and cordoned off the area as fire crews put out blazes.

“We are aware of an incident at Western Jet Foil, Dover and police are in attendance,” a Home Office spokesperson said.

“It would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage.”

Police officers and a fire crew attends the scene of the suspected attack. EPA

The incident on Sunday came with Dover the focal point of British attempts to process asylum seekers and curb the number of people attempting to sail the dangerous English Channel route.

Another 990 migrants arrived in the UK on Saturday after crossing the Channel, government figures show. They then waited in long queues to be processed at the Border Force compound in Dover.

Nearly 40,000 have arrived in the UK so far this year after attempting the treacherous trip from France, crossing one of the world's busiest shipping lanes in dinghies and other small boats.

Expand Autoplay The number of migrants crossing the English Channel from northern Europe has reached record-breaking figures as people in Britain are experiencing an exceptionally hot summer. PA

Saturday saw the highest number of arrivals in one day for a number of weeks, with more crossings taking place on Sunday morning.

The highest number in a single day was set on August 22 when 1,295 people arrived in the country.

Conditions at the Manston migrant processing centre in Kent left the UK’s immigration watchdog “speechless”.

Chief inspector of borders and immigration David Neal told MPs earlier this week that Manston was originally meant to hold between 1,000 and 1,600 people, but there were 2,800 at the site when he visited on Monday, with more arriving.

The revelations prompted the Refugee Council to call for “urgent” action and request a meeting with ministers to discuss proposals for tackling the problems.

Migrants are meant to stay at the short-term holding facility, which opened in January, for 24 hours while they undergo checks before being moved into immigration detention centres or asylum accommodation — currently hotels.

The Sunday Times reported Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been accused of failing to act on legal advice received at least three weeks ago which warned migrants were being detained for unlawfully long periods.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Home Secretary has taken urgent decisions to alleviate issues at Manston and source alternative accommodation. Claims advice was deliberately ignored are completely baseless.

“It is right we look at all available options so decisions can be made based on the latest operational and legal advice.

“The number of people arriving in the UK via small boats has reached record levels, which has put our asylum system under incredible pressure and costs the British taxpayer millions of pounds a day.”

Cabinet minister Michael Gove said the situation at Manston is “deeply concerning”, but he denied the home secretary ignored or dismissed legal advice.

“The situation in Manston is not what it should be,” he said. “Everyone acknowledges that. We have more than 2,000 people there at the moment.”