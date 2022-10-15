Russian soldiers probably 'buying their own body armour'

Newly-mobilised Russian fighters being deployed to Ukraine probably had to “purchase their own body armour”, the UK Ministry of Defence said on Saturday.

The MoD said the supply of equipment to Russian reservists was “almost certainly lower than the already poor provision of previously deployed troops” as prices for kit rise drastically.

The British assessment came as the Russian military continued attacks overnight into Saturday, including a strike on energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region where grid operator Ukrenergo warned of potential power cuts.

“Contingents of mobilised Russian reservists have been deployed to Ukraine over the last two weeks. Their average level of personal equipment is almost certainly lower than the already poor provision of previously deployed troops,” the MoD said.

“Many reservists are likely required to purchase their own body armour, especially the modern 6B45 vest, which is meant to be on general issue to combat units as part of the Ratnik personal equipment programme.

“This vest had been selling on Russian online shopping sites for 40,000 roubles (about $640), up from about 12,000 roubles in April.

“In 2020 Russian authorities announced that 300,000 sets of the Ratnik body armour had been supplied to the Russian military, which was ample to equip the force currently deployed in Ukraine," the MoD said.

“Endemic corruption and poor logistics remain one of the underlying causes of Russia’s poor performance in Ukraine.”

Russia should finish calling up reservists in two weeks, President Vladimir Putin has said, promising an end to a divisive mobilisation that has seen hundreds of thousands of men summoned to fight in Ukraine and a large number flee the country.

Russian forces launched missiles at the Kyiv region again overnight, and drone attacks also took place in the Dnipro regions and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Ukrenergo said repair crews are working to restore power but warned residents about possible outages. Kyiv region governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike did not kill or wound anyone.

In Belarus on Saturday, the defence ministry in Belarus said the first convoys of Russian servicemen, part of a new joint force, had arrived in Belarus.

President Alexander Lukashenko said his troops would deploy with Russian forces near the Ukrainian border.

“The first convoys of Russian servicemen from the regional force group have arrived in Belarus,” the ministry said, adding that their mission was “exclusively to strengthen the protection and defence of the border”.

Images from the ministry showed soldiers welcomed by women wearing traditional costumes and handing out bread and salt.

Last Monday, Mr Lukashenko said Ukraine was plotting to attack his country and announced a joint force with Moscow.