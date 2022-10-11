King Charles thanks Aberdeenshire public for help organising queen's journey south

King Charles III has personally thanked people who helped organise Queen Elizabeth II’s journey from Balmoral following her death.

The king and Queen Consort Camilla visited the Victoria and Albert Halls in Ballater, near the Scottish home of the royal family, where they attended a reception on Tuesday to thank the community.

They met some of the 550 people who supported the operation and helped organise events.

Guests inccluded council workers, civic leaders, and pupils from Ballater's Crathie School.

Officers from Police Scotland, as well as the fire and ambulance services, were also in attendance.

The king and queen consort are also expected to see the tractors which formed a tribute to the late queen at Banchory, and meet the horses and riders that lined the route of the cortege as it travelled from Balmoral, through Aberdeenshire south Edinburgh on its six-hour journey.

People came out in cities and in rural areas, where farmers parked their tractors side by side and horse riders gathered to pay their respects.

About 25,000 people lined the streets across the county as the queen's cortege made its way to the Scottish capital last month, where she laid in rest at St Giles' Cathedral.

The queen’s children, led by the now king Charles, walked in procession behind the queen’s coffin as it made its way to the cathedral.

The queen died on September 8 at her Balmoral estate with Princess Anne, her only daughter, by her side.

Members of her family — Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex — were en route to see her at the time.

The queen had a deep connection to Scotland, which she visited each summer, and she referred to the 30,000-hectare Balmoral estate as her “second home”.

She carried out her first royal duties in Scotland in Aberdeen in 1944 when she was just a teenager and yet to ascend to the throne.

She completed her final duties just two days before her death, inviting new Prime Minister Liz Truss to form a government.

She died of old age, according to her death certificate.