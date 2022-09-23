UK pound slumps to 37-year low after Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget speech

The UK pound slid to a 37-year nadir against the US dollar and stocks hit two-month lows after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng laid out a series of tax cuts aimed at boosting growth in Britain.

The finance minister called his mini-budget a “growth plan” for the UK economy but its initial impact was to send investors running.

Sterling fell by 0.89 per cent to $1.115, and stabilised at $1.119, still below the previous low from earlier this week.

“The British pound is getting absolutely smashed today after the UK’s new economic reform announcements,” Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava Trade, told The National.

“Investors are losing confidence in the UK’s ability to control its finance, as the government continues to kick the can down the road.

“The UK’s government is avoiding reducing the country’s liabilities but under the current circumstances, it has very little option to do anything else.”

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng unveils his mini-budget plan in the House of Commons in London on Friday. AFP/PRU

The run comes after the Bank of England launched another 0.5 percentage point interest rate rise to 2.25 per cent on Thursday and warned the UK could already be in a recession.

The new UK spending package was estimated to cost £45 billion ($50.32bn) by the financial year 2026/27, the Institute for Fiscal Studies said.

Income tax cuts, a drop in property taxes, tax-free shopping for overseas visitors and the scrapping of a planned corporation tax rise are all aimed at giving households and businesses a boost.

The pound initially edged a little higher shortly after Mr Kwarteng's speech, before tumbling. It has shed 17 per cent against the US currency so far this year.

“Arguably, a significant, unfunded fiscal stimulus package like this would have made economic sense after the deflationary global financial crisis, when borrowing costs were low and private sector balance sheets were deleveraging,” said Trevor Greetham, head of multi-asset at Royal London.

“Now, with spare capacity non-existent, inflation at a 40-year high and the Bank of England trying to cool things down, we are likely to see a policy tug-of-war reminiscent of the stop-go 1970s. Investors should be prepared for a bumpy ride."

The FTSE 100 dropped 1.3 per cent, reaching its weakest level since July 15, but shares in UK homebuilders jumped after Mr Kwarteng announced changes to property stamp duty.

Housebuilders Persimmon Plc and Taylor Wimpey Plc jumped as much as 4 per cent, Marks & Spencer Group was among retailers gaining ground, but still, the index tracking domestic shares slumped to a near two-year low.

Investors, floored by the tax cuts and borrowing economic agenda, fled and sent British government bonds into freefall.

The bond market, with yields on the two-year gilt — the most-sensitive tool to any near-term shift in interest rate or borrowing expectations — registered its biggest one-day change since November 2009.