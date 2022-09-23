Britain's Kwarteng unveils flagship go-for-growth agenda

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled the new government's flagship go-for-growth agenda on Friday, betting on lower taxes and deregulation to lift the country out of a "vicious cycle of stagnation".

A recent increase in National Insurance will be reversed from November 6, Mr Kwarteng said, fulfilling a central pledge of Prime Minister Liz Truss's successful leadership campaign.

A planned rise in corporation tax, and a health and social care levy that was due to come in next April to pay for the costs of the coronavirus pandemic will also be scrapped.

And in one of the most controversial business-friendly measures, a cap on bankers' bonuses will be lifted in the hope of boosting London's powerful financial sector.

"We need global banks to create jobs here, invest here and pay taxes here in London - not in Paris, not in Frankfurt and not in New York," Mr Kwarteng said.

The pound slid on currency markets in anticipation of Mr Kwarteng's statement, amid doubts over whether the Truss-Kwarteng plan is affordable and fears that it will further stoke inflation.

In other announcements:

· Mr Kwarteng set a target of 2.5 per cent annual growth in the medium term;

· Businesses will be granted 10 years of tax relief in designated investment zones, with early discussions focusing on 40 areas in England;

· A bill will be brought forward to loosen planning restrictions, with key infrastructure projects to be given priority;

· More conditions will be attached to unemployment benefits to encourage people to seek work;

· Unions will be required to put pay offers to their membership to discourage strikes;

· All regulations inherited from the European Union will be phased out by the end of next year in a drive to simplify tax codes.

The mini-budget announced to MPs on Friday confirmed already-announced measures to cut energy bills by a typical £1,400 ($1,560) per year, as high prices and fears of recession hang over the British economy.

The Bank of England raised interest rates a day before Mr Kwarteng's statement. EPA

Runaway fuel prices "create real risks to energy firms who are otherwise viable businesses", Mr Kwarteng said.

He said the energy bailout was estimated to cost £60 billion ($67bn) over six months, funded by borrowing rather than a windfall tax on energy companies as the opposition has demanded.

Ministers expect the cost to come down as they negotiate new long-term energy contracts with suppliers, Mr Kwarteng said.

"We need a new approach for a new era, focused on growth," he said. "That is how we will turn the vicious cycle of stagnation into a virtuous cycle of growth

"Growth means better jobs, higher wages and also more tax revenue to pay for our public services so that we can protect the most vulnerable in society."

There was concern that Britain’s fiscal and monetary policies appeared to be out of step, with the Bank of England tightening purse strings through higher interest rates while ministers loosen them with lower taxes.

“It is quite unusual, and furthermore it is really quite worrying that we’ve got two arms of the government’s economic policy which are pulling in opposite directions,” former Treasury adviser Lord Burns told LBC radio.

Mr Kwarteng told MPs that he spoke to the Bank's governor twice a week.

The Bank on Thursday raised its benchmark interest rate to 2.25 per cent, the highest level set since November 2008.