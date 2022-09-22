Prince William and Kate thank staff at first engagement since queen’s funeral

Prince William and his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, have thanked volunteers and operational staff for their work on the Queen Elizabeth II's committal service at Windsor Castle.

The pair arrived at Windsor Guildhall on Thursday for their first royal engagement since the late monarch’s funeral.

Both passed on their appreciation to volunteers and staff who worked on the service at St George’s Chapel on Monday afternoon.

They also thanked the group for supporting the large crowds that gathered in Windsor to commemorate the queen and watch the procession of her coffin up the Long Walk to the castle before the service.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived dressed in dark colours as they continued to observe the royal mourning period which lasts until Monday.

The engagement was their first together since Prince William became the heir apparent after the death of his grandmother.

Prince William also inherited the title Duke of Cornwall and is now the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.

Kate is now known as the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

Other royals are also undertaking engagements on Thursday to thank people involved in the queen’s funeral and to recognise the service of those on deployment overseas.

Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, is visiting Estonia and Germany in his role as Royal Colonel of 2nd Battalion of The Rifles and Royal Honorary Colonel of the Royal Wessex Yeomanry.

This trip includes thanking members of 2 Rifles for their service to the queen at Camp Tapa, Estonia, and visiting troops from the Royal Wessex Yeomanry at the Normandy Barracks in Paderborn, Germany.

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, is visiting Portsmouth Naval Base to meet Royal Navy personnel who took part in the funeral procession.

She will also visit St Omer Barracks in Aldershot to meet personnel who played a central role in providing logistical support during the funeral.

