UK's Liz Truss pledges at least £2.3bn next year for Ukraine military aid

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has said the UK will give Ukraine at least £2.3 billion ($2.6bn) in military aid next year to help the war-torn country fight off Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

The UK will match or exceed the record support given to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s “inspirational” troops, she said.

Ms Truss made the announcement of the support package as she prepared to fly to New York, where she will use the UN General Assembly in the US to rally support in helping Ukraine to fight Russia.

She will also try to rally world leaders to end dependence on Russian gas as Mr Putin turns off the taps on the Nord Stream pipeline.

“By turning off the taps of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, Putin has consigned millions of people in Europe to a colder and more difficult winter,” Ms Truss said before departing for the US.

“Too many lives — in Ukraine, in Europe and around the world — are being manipulated by a dependence on Russian energy. We need to work together to end this once and for all.”

Ms Truss praised the success of Mr Zelenskyy’s troops in seizing back about 3,000 square kilometres that had been captured by the Russians, as she pledged to at least match last year’s military aid.

“Ukraine’s victories in recent weeks have been inspirational," she said.

"Time and time again these brave people have defied the doubters and shown what they can do when given the military, economic and political support they need.

“My message to the people of Ukraine is this: the UK will continue to be right behind you every step of the way. Your security is our security.”

The spending commitment was not based on the real-terms figure taking inflation into account, but Ms Truss was not ruling out spending more.

In 2022, Britain was second only to the US in terms of military aid sent to Ukraine.

Ms Truss’s official spokesman said she would warn allies at the New York summit that now was not the time to “take our foot off the gas” in opposing Mr Putin’s war.

“Quite the opposite, she will be very clear that UK support to Ukraine will not falter,” the spokesman said.

“We will continue to act to restore sovereignty and self determination to Ukraine, because this isn’t just Ukraine’s fight.

"The whole world suffers when a regime like Putin’s is allowed to bully and blackmail its neighbours.”