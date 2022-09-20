Riot squads sent to Leicester after Hindu-Muslim violence erupts

British police were diverted from Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral in London on Monday to deal with disorder in the East Midlands city of Leicester.

Riot squads were drafted in to deal with violence between young people from Hindu and Muslim communities. A Leicester faith leader said the violence had been sparked by a "country-based dispute" after the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Dubai on August 28.

The unrest took place at the weekend, prompting extra officers to be drafted in from the West Midlands, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire Police said. Thames Valley Police sent horses to bolster the operation.

The widespread disorder led to 47 arrests. Half of the first 18 people who were arrested came from outside the county, it has been reported. Of the nine people arrested, five came from Birmingham, with one each from Solihull, Luton and Hounslow respectively.

Sixteen officers and a police dog were injured in the violence.

The disorder first broke out on Saturday following a protest in the east of the city. Another protest involving 100 people occurred on Sunday.

But the area was quiet into Monday and no new incidents were reported overnight.

Stop-and-search powers were introduced following the violence.

Amos Noronha, 20, was sentenced to 10 months in jail after pleading guilty to possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the violence.

Suleman Nagdi, from the city's Federation of Muslim Organisations, said it was the first time he could remember the Hindu and Muslim communities becoming violent. Mr Nagdi said "loyalties kicked in" after last month's cricket match.

Two arrests were initially made when police said disturbances broke out at an unplanned protest on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

"Officers became aware of groups of young men gathering on Sunday afternoon in the North Evington area of the city," Leicestershire Police said, confirming the first 15 arrests.

"Officers spoke to them and took steps, including putting in place a temporary police cordon, to minimise harm and disturbance to communities."

The force added that all 15 people remained in policy custody just past midnight on Monday morning.

Proactive patrols are continuing in the area, with the force describing the violence as "unacceptable".

Mr Nagdi said: "We always say the global impacts the local.

"The start (of the disorder) was the cricket match ― it is a country-based dispute.

"It is usually younger people who are involved in it ― hopefully we can connect with their parents."

He said he understood the constraints police were under due to the queen's funeral.

"By and large, the police have kept us informed, they have kept us connected," Mr Nagdi said.

City Mayor Sir Peter Soulsby told the BBC: "We often talk about the good community relations in Leicester, but you can never be complacent about it, you can never take it for granted.

"It is always a work in progress and it is quite clear there is work to be done here."