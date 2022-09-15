Queen Elizabeth's funeral: 500 foreign dignitaries including leaders and royals to attend

A quarter of places on the 2,000-strong guest list for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at Westminster Abbey have been reserved for foreign dignitaries.

Nations which have diplomatic ties with the UK have been invited to send their heads of state, but a handful have been excluded from the register.

Syria, Venezuela, Russia, Belarus, Myanmar and Afghanistan ― ruled by the Taliban — failed to make the cut for invites to the church service to bid farewell to Britain’s longest-serving monarch. North Korea and Nicaragua have been invited at only an ambassadorial level, joining Iran in that category.

US President Joe Biden and his wife First Lady Jill Biden have confirmed they will attend the ceremony at Westminster Abbey at 11am (2pm UAE) on Monday. Ireland’s Taoiseach, or Prime Minister, Micheal Martin and President Michael D Higgins have done likewise.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have also signalled they will travel to London for the event, which is set to be attended by about 500 dignitaries from overseas.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said she will attend the service, which will be the UK’s first state funeral since former prime minister Sir Winston Churchill's in 1965. Princess Diana, who died in 1997, and the Queen Mother, who passed away in 2002, were given ceremonial funerals.

Other world leaders who have confirmed their attendance include New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Australia's Governor-General David Hurley, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Britain's King Charles III leads royals in mourning Queen Elizabeth II during the coffin procession through the streets of London on Wednesday. AP

A string of foreign royals who have confirmed their intention to attend include King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain and King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium. Representatives from the Swedish, Danish and Monegasque royal families are also expected to file into the Abbey.

The Japanese government confirmed Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will travel for the funeral. Traditionally, Japanese emperors stay away from funerals because of a cultural belief based in the Shinto religion that considers death impure. As such, the Japanese leaders' decision to attend the queen’s funeral underscores its importance and the deep bond between the countries' royal families.

President Biden has reportedly been granted an exception to use his armoured vehicle known as 'The Beast' to travel to the Abbey, while other foreign leaders will have to use coaches. Based on security grounds, several others, including President Macron, President Isaac Herzog of Israel and Emperor Naruhito, are likely to be allowed to use their own transportation.

Ms Ardern is expected to be joined on the nearly 24-hour flight by a delegation including Maori King Kiingi Tuheitia.

The Abbey will be at full capacity so most nations are allowed to send only two representatives. But the Commonwealth realms, which retain the monarch as the head of state, have been granted extra representation.

The 14 realms — which include Canada, New Zealand, Australia, the Bahamas, Jamaica and Papua New Guinea ― can send prime ministers plus a guest, governors general plus a guest and the high commissioner. They are also allowed to bring 10 ordinary citizens.

Australia’s Prime Minister Mr Albanese has said his country’s representatives had been invited by Buckingham Palace for their “extraordinary contributions to their communities”.

All holders of the Victoria Cross or George Cross will be able to attend the funeral.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is also expected to hold a reception for world leaders at Church House in Westminster on Monday.

King Charles III will lead his family in mourning the loss of the matriarch at the funeral with his siblings — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward ― by his side.

Prince William and Prince Harry and their respective wives Kate, Princess of Wales and Meghan, will also be given prominent positions.

Queen Consort Camilla, Sophie Wessex, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, will also be present at the ceremony.

