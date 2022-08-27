Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss airs VAT cut idea and defence spending rise

Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss’s campaign is airing details of a potential major cut in VAT to tackle the cost-of-living crisis as she also pushes for increases in defence spending.

Ms Truss is the favourite to win the vote of Conservative party members in the race with Rishi Sunak to become party leader and prime minister. Mr Sunak to tackle inflation or defence.

Rishi Sunak's team, who has avoided making promises on cost-of-living measures, warned cutting VAT by 5% across the board would be "regressive" and cost tens of billions of pounds

As the UK reels from rampant inflation, the departing prime minister Boris Johnson said that whoever won the leadership race would announce “another huge package of financial support”.

Mr Johnson acknowledged the next few months will be difficult — “perhaps very tough” — as “eye-watering energy bills take their toll”.

“Next month — whoever takes over from me — the government will announce another huge package of financial support,” he said.

Mr Truss is considering cutting VAT (value added taxes) across the board by 5% if she becomes prime minister, to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, the Telegraph reported.

Rishi Sunak, one of two candidates to lead the UK's ruling Conservative Party, visits his family's old business, Bassett Pharmacy, in Southampton while on the campaign trail. Reuters

Her leadership campaign says the plan is a “nuclear” option, the Telegraph quoted an unnamed source as saying, with other options including a 2.5% cut in VAT, from the current standard rate of 20%.

A 5% cut on VAT would save the average household more than £1,300 ($1,527) a year, and cost taxpayers £3.2 billion pounds a month, according to analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank.

The British government has been facing growing calls to provide immediate financial support to households, with energy bills set to jump to an average of £3,549 a year from October — the latest in a line of above inflation increases.

Soaring energy bills, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, have driven British inflation to 40-year-highs but the government's response has been hampered by the race to replace Mr Johnson that runs until September 5.

The government has said it is preparing options on a cost-of-living support package for the next prime minister to consider.

Ms Truss has also vowed to bolster Britain's defences if she is made prime minister, including by pushing ahead with renewing Trident, as she warned “the era of complacency is over”.

She said her “number one priority” as PM would be to keep the nation safe.

“We thought that peace and stability were inevitable — but they aren't,” she said. “The era of complacency is over. We are living in an increasingly dangerous world and our security is under more threat than it has been in decades.

“We need to make sure that Britain has the deterrents it needs to lead the global efforts to tackle aggression from the likes of Russia and other authoritarian regimes.”

Mr Sunak has said he views the Nato defence spending target of 2% of GDP as a “floor and not a ceiling” and noted that spending is set to rise to 2.5% “over time”, but has refused to set “arbitrary” goals.

Speaking at the penultimate leadership hustings in Norwich on Thursday, he said: “If Liz is here, as she probably said in her speech, she will invest 3% of GDP.

“Now, I'm not going to say that, not because I don't believe in investing in our armed forces, of course I do, and my record demonstrates that.

“It's just I don't believe in arbitrary targets when it comes to something as serious as the security of our realm.”