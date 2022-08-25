More than 100,000 Royal Mail staff to walk out in biggest UK summer strike so far

More than 100,000 postal workers at the Royal Mail will walk out on Friday in a dispute over pay, in what is being described as the UK's biggest strike of the summer so far.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said its members are taking industrial action for a “dignified, proper pay rise” after they voted in favour by 97.6 per cent in a ballot.

The strike on Friday will be followed by further stoppages next Wednesday, and on September 8 and 9.

The union said management imposed a 2 per cent pay rise on employees, yet they were classified as key workers throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In an economic climate where inflation looks set to soar to 18 per cent by January 2023, the imposition will lead to a dramatic reduction in workers’ living standards,” said a union spokesman.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said he expected a “tremendous outpouring of workers’ unity in villages, towns and cities across the country”.

“There can be no doubt that postal workers are completely united in their determination to secure the dignified, proper pay rise they deserve.

“Royal Mail’s leadership have lost the dressing room — and unless they make efforts to get real on discussing a pay rise that postal workers deserve, serious disruption will continue.”

CWU deputy general secretary Terry Pullinger said that Royal Mail Group had left workers with “no choice but to fight”.

Royal Mail said it has “well-developed contingency plans” to minimise disruption, focused on getting mail delivery back to normal as quickly as possible after strike action.

The company said that on days when strike action is taking place, it will deliver as many Special Delivery and Tracked24 parcels as possible, prioritising the delivery of Covid-19 test kits and medical prescriptions.

Customers are advised to post items as early as possible before the strike dates. Collections will be less frequent on strike days.

The union is also in dispute with Royal Mail over efficiencies.

A company representative said: “We are losing £1 million ($1.1m) a day, and we need to change what we are doing to fix the situation and protect jobs.

“This change is also needed to support the pay package we have offered to CWU grade colleagues, worth up to 5.5 per cent.

“This is the biggest increase we have offered for many years and the CWU have rejected it. This would add around £230 million to Royal Mail’s annual people costs when the business is already loss-making.”

The union expects it to be the biggest strike of the summer, following strikes in other sectors such as rail, telecoms and the legal profession.