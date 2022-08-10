UK weather: health alert extended as country braces for extreme heat

The UK Health Security Agency has extended its Level 3 heat-health alert covering southern and central England from noon on Tuesday until 11pm on Sunday.

Experts are advising to look out for young children and older people, or those with health conditions.

The UK is braced for days of extreme temperatures in the latest heatwave.

On Tuesday, it was also announced that millions more people face a hosepipe ban in coming weeks.

The Met Office has issued a four-day amber warning for extreme heat in parts of England and Wales for Thursday to Sunday, with temperatures set to climb to 35ºC or 36ºC in some places.

Delays to travel are possible and there is an increased risk of water accidents and fires as more people head to tourist spots.

Ten engines and about 70 firefighters were called to a grass fire on the M25 in Enfield, north London.

London Fire Brigade said about five hectares of grass and shrubland were alight.

Footage on social media showed flames and thick black smoke billowing by the motorway, where two lanes have been closed, causing congestion as firefighters tackle the blaze.

Another fire broke out on Rushmere Heath, near Ipswich, Suffolk, which has now been completely surrounded by firefighters.

People basking in the sun on a crowded Brighton beach. On Tuesday the temperature in Britain smashed through the 40ºC barrier for the first time in recorded history.

Temperatures are not set to be as extreme as those in July, which smashed records when the mercury climbed above 40ºC in some areas for the first time in the UK.

Climate change is making heatwaves more intense, frequent and likely, with last month’s record temperatures made at least 10 times more likely because of global warming, and “virtually impossible” without it, research shows.

Scientists also warn the likelihood of droughts occurring is becoming higher because of climate change, driven by greenhouse gas emissions from human activities.

A residential area after a large fire in Wennington, Greater London. Several fires broke out across England as the UK experienced a record-breaking heatwave.

Thames Water, which supplies water to 15 million customers across London and the Thames Valley, became the latest water company to warn of a hosepipe ban.

"Given the long-term forecast of dry weather and another forecast of very hot temperatures coming this week, we are planning to announce a temporary use ban in the coming weeks,” the water company said.

It urged customers to use only what is essential.

South East Water and Southern Water have already announced hosepipe bans, after the driest first half of the year since 1976, in which south-east England has had 144 days with little or no rain.

The dry conditions, combined with last month’s record-breaking heatwave, have depleted rivers, reservoirs and aquifers and dried up soil, hitting agriculture, water supplies and wildlife, and raising the risk of wildfires.

The latest analysis from the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology warns river flows are set to remain exceptionally low in central, southern and eastern England until October.

Groundwater levels in south England and south Wales will be below normal and exceptionally low in some areas for the next three months, the assessment said.

Several inches of rain on top of what would normally be expected is needed to overcome the dry conditions in parts of southern England.

There was no immediate sign of rain in the latest forecast from the Met Office.

“With high pressure dominant this week, any showers this week will be contained to the far north-west, and even here they will be short-lived," said Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Rudman.

“Further south, which has seen little rain for some time now, it will continue to be dry through the week, providing no relief for parched land, especially in the south-east.”

Temperatures are likely to rise into the low to mid-30s in the next few days in the area covered by the Met Office amber warning.

Outside the warning area, heatwave thresholds – which are met at different temperatures in different parts of the country – are still likely to be met for much of the UK.

Temperatures will be widely in the high 20s, with a chance of a few spots having temperatures in the low 30s.

Scotland and Northern Ireland will also have temperatures in the high 20s and could reach official heatwave criteria by Friday.

Households in some areas are also being urged not to light fires or barbecues. Retailers are being asked not to sell disposable barbecues.

The Met Office’s index for how severe a fire could become if one were to start is very high for most of England and Wales, and will reach “exceptional” for a large part of England by the weekend.