UK heatwave: Britain creaks as it awaits 40°C temperatures — its hottest day on record

The UK was bracing for the hottest day on record on Monday as schools closed, trains were cancelled and Britons were warned of heatstroke in a country not built for extreme heat.

Temperatures are forecast to rise as high as 40°C or 41°C during a two-day heatwave that is expected to make Britain warmer than the Caribbean and even the Sahara.

Such a temperature would shatter the previous record of 38.7°C set in Cambridge three years ago and add to the concern of scientists who say climate change is making such events more likely.

In southern Europe, the heatwave has brought wildfires and temperatures of up to 46°C in Spain, France and Portugal. In Spain, a member of the fire service died on Sunday while battling to extinguish forest fires.

“We hoped we wouldn’t get to this situation but for the first time ever we are forecasting greater than 40°C in the UK,” said Nikos Christidis, a climate attribution expert at the Met Office, which issued its first red “extreme heat” warning.

“The chances of seeing 40°C days in the UK could be as much as 10 times more likely in the current climate than under a natural climate unaffected by human influence.”

Cabinet minister Kit Malthouse said people should consider working from home if they can, while those who did brave the London Underground found services reduced because of speed restrictions on lines.

Network Rail said there would be a “skeleton service” on one of Britain's main north-south arteries on Tuesday because of the possibility that railway lines will buckle in the heat.

“The forecast temperatures are well above those which our infrastructure is designed [for], and safety must come first,” said Network Rail's operations director Sam MacDougall.

Amid concern for the welfare of older Britons, Mr Malthouse said people should “do the neighbourly thing” and check on elderly people to make sure they have enough water.

Few homes in Britain have air conditioning, because cold has historically been more of a problem than heat.

“Thousands of people did die” during a 2003 heatwave in France, Mr Malthouse told LBC radio.

“We are not used to this kind of heat and we just need to make sure that we are sensible and moderate and take care during the next 48 hours,” he said.

The Met Office's chief meteorologist Paul Davies said Monday night would be “very oppressive”, making it difficult to sleep in the heat.

Some schools have decided to close because of the heatwave, while hospitals have said some appointments might be postponed as the hot weather coincides with an increase in coronavirus infections.

Asked whether the government supported closing schools, England's deputy chief medical officer Thomas Waite said “head teachers know their building best”.

“Obviously some buildings are easier to keep cool than others. And for many children, actually it might be cooler and easier to get out and keep yourself sort of well hydrated and in the fresh air,” he said.

Lord Victor Adebowale, the chairman of the NHS Confederation, said some British hospital buildings dated back to the 18th century and had not been upgraded during the past decade of spending restraints.

The unprecedented forecasts in Britain have brought out disagreement between those sounding the alarm over the extreme heat and others who say the country ought to calm down.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab was criticised by some for telling Sky News on Sunday that people should “enjoy the sunshine … we ought to be resilient enough through some of the pressures it will place”.

And Prime Minister Boris Johnson, soon to leave office, raised eyebrows by sitting out a meeting of the government's emergency committee, Cobra, where the heatwave was discussed.

Labour front-bencher Lisa Nandy said the prime minister had “clearly clocked off … we think the government ought to do a number of things, the first is to turn up to work”.

But Mr Malthouse said this criticism was “very unfair” and that chairing Cobra was part of his remit.

