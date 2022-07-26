London's Square Mile becomes the home of hybrid working

Hybrid working is the most popular way of working in the City of London, a study has found.

As the world adjusts to post-pandemic life, 64 per cent of roles in London's financial district are now listed as hybrid — with employees working in the workplace fewer than five days a week — compared with an average of just 15 per cent across the UK, according to recruitment firm Oriel.

Oriel said it looked at 890,000 job vacancies to work out where the market was going.

READ MORE Seventy UK companies begin trial of four-day week

“The pandemic saw many companies shift and adapt to remote working in order to stay in operation. Post-pandemic, we’ve seen many businesses across all industries encourage employees back into offices for on-site roles to resume,” an Oriel spokesman said.

“We’ve taken a look at the industries that are currently offering the highest number of hybrid working roles, allowing employees to fully utilise the flexible benefits of remote working and on-site working where needed.”

Those industries are information technology, financial services, computer software, marketing and construction.

In a separate YouGov survey for Oriel of 1,000 people, 54 per cent of respondents said they preferred hybrid working.

Another 47 per cent of respondents said that they were more productive when working at home, while 43 per cent felt they were more productive in the office.

Oriel found that when operating a hybrid work environment it is important to cater to employees' needs with regards to productivity levels and workplace retention.