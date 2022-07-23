Hundreds evacuated from tourist resort as wildfire rips through Lesbos

Hundreds of tourists and residents were moved on Saturday from a holiday resort on the Greek island of Lesbos as a wildfire destroyed homes in the beachside village of Vatera.

More than 450 people from two hotels and 92 houses were evacuated while 60 officers scoured the area for people refusing to move, local police said.

Greece’s fire service was fighting three other major fires across the country but in Lesbos the danger was more acute.

More than five hours after the emergency evacuation message was first sent by phone to residents, the evacuation was still “ongoing,” fire service spokesman Yannis Artopoios said.

Fifty firefighters using 17 fire engines, nine special firefighting planes and one helicopter are helping to contain the blaze.

The fire broke out at 10am local time on Saturday and is blazing on two fronts, heading towards Vrisa village and another within Vatera.

West Lesbos mayor Taxiarchis Verros ordered the evacuation of the busy beach resort as a precautionary measure, acting on the advice of the fire brigade.

A police officer and locals try to extinguish wildfire burning in the village of Vatera, on the island of Lesbos, Greece July 23, 2022. REUTERS / Alexandros Avramidis

The biggest fire burning in the country is in the northeast, near the border with Τurkey and inside a national forest that is the home to rare species, especially vultures. The Dadia national forest is mostly made up of highly flammable pine trees.

The fire service said 320 firefighters in 68 fire engines, plus 6 special planes, 9 helicopters and numerous volunteers were fighting the fire, while another 200 lumberjacks were cutting firebreak paths through the forest.

Two more major fires were burning Saturday, one in a remote mountainous area in the region of Western Macedonia and another in the southern Peloponnese region, Artopoios said.