Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss both plan asylum seeker clampdowns in race to be PM

Crackdowns on refugees and asylum seekers will be ordered by both candidates in the race to be the UK’s next prime minister.

Rishi Sunak said he would cap the number of refugees accepted each year while Liz Truss said she wanted to expand the policy of deporting failed asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Both candidates also have ambitions to tackle the number of asylum seekers who arrive on the south coast after crossing the English Channel, one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, in unseaworthy vessels.

“I will tighten our statutory definition of who qualifies for asylum in the UK, bringing our test for protection in line with the Refugee Convention rather than the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). This will prevent anyone who enters the UK illegally from staying here,” Mr Sunak wrote in the Sunday Telegraph.

“Numbers should be determined by need. Our parliament will be given control of the number of refugees we accept each year. Those fleeing imminent danger will be prioritised, and the only route to asylum here will be a safe and legal one.

Expand Autoplay British Home Secretary Priti Patel has challenged opponents of her plan to send migrants to Rwanda to come up with a better idea to tackle small-boat crossings in the Channel. PA

“We must take a robust approach to small boat crossings, cracking down as hard as is humanly possible and ensuring France upholds their side of the bargain with clear targets for stopping boats.”

Immigration policy had, so far, had a lower priority in the election campaign to be the next Conservative party leader, and with it, UK prime minister.

Now, both candidates say they are looking at ways of reducing the number of asylum seekers who stay in the UK.

Mr Sunak offered a 10-point plan that will include a commitment to narrow the definition of who qualifies for asylum, and enhancing powers to detain, tag and monitor illegal migrants.

“Our immigration system is broken and we have to be honest about that. Whether you believe that migration should be high or low, we can all agree that it should be legal and controlled,” Mr Sunak added.

Both candidates also praised the Rwanda policy, a new way of dealing with failed asylum seekers, even though no flights have yet taken off.

The first deportation flight was grounded in June after a series of legal challenges and another attempt is yet to be scheduled.

Calling it the “right” policy, Ms Truss indicated that the scheme could be extended further.

“I'm determined to see it through to full implementation, as well as exploring other countries that we can work on similar partnerships with. It's the right thing to do,” she told the Mail on Sunday.

“I'm also determined to make sure that we have the right level of forces at our border. I'm going to increase the border force to make sure that we have the proper protection in place directly at the border.”

Ms Truss said that “Britain's borders will be protected” under her leadership.

According to the paper, she would increase Border Force staff levels from 9,000 to 10,800 and would also bring forward a strengthened UK Bill of Rights to provide a “sound legal basis” to tackle illegal migration.

“I'm determined to end the appalling people trafficking we're seeing,” she said.

The UK has seen a massive rise in migrants taking the dangerous Channel route.

Boris Johnson’s administration introduced the policy of deporting failed asylum seekers to Rwanda.