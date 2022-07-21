What happens next in six-week race to be UK's next prime minister?

The two candidates who get through to the final round of the Conservative leadership race on Wednesday face an intense six weeks of campaigning to become the next British prime minister.

The final three - Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt - will be whittled down to two on Wednesday afternoon.

They will travel around Britain undertaking two hustings a week, in which Tory members will question them forensically on their policies, plans, past actions and character. The first husting is expected to take place in northern England on Thursday next week.

There will be at least one television debate, which the BBC is hosting on Monday night, despite the two previous debates resulting in “blue-on-blue” with the candidates criticising each other.

The final duo will also conduct a series of interviews with local newspapers, radio stations and other outlets in an attempt to convince the Conservative Party's 160,000 members that they have the leadership qualities to become prime minister.

The membership, which is largely white, male, retired and living in southern England, will receive their postal ballots from August 1. These will have to be returned by members — indicating the candidate they want to become Conservative leader — within four weeks.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson at his final Cabinet meeting in No. 10, Downing Street. In September he will be replaced by one of three candidates now vying for his job. Reuters

It is understood security over the postal ballot will be stepped up to avoid any undue hostile state or other influence on the election.

Who the final two candidates will be still remains unclear in what has become a very tight contest.

Candidate hustings Dates will take place in Leeds on July 28, Exeter on August 1, Cardiff on August 3, Eastbourne on August 5, Darlington on August 9 and Cheltenham on August 11.



Then they head to Scotland for a hustings in Perth on August 16 and to Northern Ireland for August 17.



Back in England, they head to Manchester on August 19, Birmingham on August 23, and Norwich on August 25 before wrapping up in London on August 31.

Rishi Sunak looks certain to get over the line after he secured 118 votes on Tuesday, just two short of the number required to automatically reach the final pair.

Penny Mordaunt, who has come second in the previous four ballots, is now under threat of being overtaken by the Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

If Ms Truss wins, then polls show that she is currently more popular among the Tory membership than Mr Sunak, whose resignation as chancellor triggered Mr Johnson’s downfall.

There is still a large groundswell of support for the current prime minister among grassroots Conservatives who admire his successful campaigning and speaking skills.

If Ms Mordaunt gets through to the final pair then polls suggest she would win against Mr Sunak, but just behind Ms Truss. She needs at least half of Tuesday’s eliminated candidate Kemi Badenoch’s 59 votes to make it through. But it is likely that the majority of these will go to Ms Truss.

In what is being regarded as a final vengeful act by Boris Johnson, one of his biggest critics Tobias Ellwood has had the whip removed for missing a confidence vote on Monday, making him ineligible to vote.

This means there are 357 MPs who can vote, leading to the possibility there could be a three-way split of 119 each. In that event there would be an immediate second poll that would hopefully produce two clear final candidates.

