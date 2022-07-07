British Airways jet catches fire after flying from London to Copenhagen

A British Airways jet was evacuated at Copenhagen airport Wednesday after a fire broke out in one of the engines, Danish police said.

Pictures of the incident showed firefighters hosing down the the Airbus A320-232 aircraft after the passengers had been safely disembarked.

Everyone left the plane safely and no one was injured as firefighters put out the fire, police said on Twitter.

“A fire erupted in an engine of a passenger jet that was stopped at the gate. Fire is out. Passengers evacuated. No one injured,” police tweeted.

The airline said that smoke had been spotted coming from the plane when it was at the gate. A spokesperson blamed the problem on "hot brakes".

Passengers were left frustrated when the return flight to London was cancelled after the incident, which occurred after 8pm on Wednesday.

British Airways said in a statement: "All customers and crew disembarked the BA820 safely. We would never operate an aircraft unless it was safe to do so."

BA has been hit by numerous disruptions to its service in recent months, including delays, cancellations, staff shortages and potential strike action.

Earlier this week, the operator announced it will axe another 10,300 short-haul flights until the end of October.

The move takes the percentage of cancellations across the airline to 13 per cent this summer.

BA has been one of the worst affected carriers in terms of schedule disruption in recent months as the aviation industry battles increased demand and staff shortages.